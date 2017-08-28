Fashion

Best-Dressed Celebrities At The MTV Video Music Awards 2017

A definitive report on who wore what at the awards last night along with a roundup of the best moments

From a dancer enveloped in flames during Kendrick Lamar’s performance and Taylor Swift hijacking the night with the release of her much-awaited music video Look What You Made Me Do to Fifth Harmony pressing the literal eject button on a faceless singer that alluded to ex-member Camilla Cabello leaving the band and Jared Leto’s tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, last night’s MTV Video Music Awards had much to be talked about. There were intense moments like Logic’s performance of his song 1-800-273-8255 titled after the National Suicide Prevention Hotline Number featuring rows of suicide survivors in the background. There were emotional instances like P!ink’s speech to her daughter Willow in the audience beseeching her to not think of herself as ugly and live her own truth. The adorable quotient was upped by DJ Khaled’s famous baby boy Asahd who looked delectable in a custom-made Gucci suit and was passed around all night as people just couldn’t seem to get enough of him. Lastly, there were some slightly awkward segments with host Katy Perry’s jokes that didn’t quite the mark and her half-hearted dab that left us scratching our heads coupled with an audience that just looked plain bored at times.

All of that took backseat, however, as we trained our sartorial lens on the red carpet to bring you the best of celebrity fashion. Here are our picks from last night:

Lorde Lorde The singer was seen in a ruffled gown by Monique Lhullier Kesha Kesha A wand was all that the singer was missing as the perfect fairy godmother when she turned up in a tiered dress by Monsoori Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio The model was seen in a futuristic dress by Balmain that did complete justice to her svelte figure Demi Lovato Demi Lovato The singer channeled genie vibes in this bedazzled Zuhair Murad ensemble Hailee Steinfeld Hailee Steinfeld The actress-singer played her cards right on the red carpet in the Atelier Versace number Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin The model clearly believes in the adage 'bold is beautiful' with this Zuhair Murad pantsuit Fifth Harmony Fifth Harmony Heidi Klum Heidi Klum The 44-year-old model defied age in a risqué Dundas dress and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes Katy Perry Katy Perry The singer-host opted for a rather architectural design with her white Stephane Rolland gown Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown The actress looked like a glamorous version of her badass character Eleven in a Rodarte dress and Stuart Weitzman boots Paris Jackson Paris Jackson The model, actress and activist represented her late father at the awards in a Christian Dior dress Olivia Munn Olivia Munn The actress played a good ol' game of peek-a-boo in a short dress by Nicolas Jebran Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens The singer looked like a modern-day Red Riding Hood in her all-red ensemble by Yanina Couture complete with red shoes by Sophia Webster

Top moments:

Political statements:

