  • August 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 08
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
August 28, 2017

Best-Dressed Celebrities At The MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Compiled by Sadaf Shaikh

A definitive report on who wore what at the awards last night along with a roundup of the best moments

From a dancer enveloped in flames during Kendrick Lamar’s performance and Taylor Swift hijacking the night with the release of her much-awaited music video Look What You Made Me Do to Fifth Harmony pressing the literal eject button on a faceless singer that alluded to ex-member Camilla Cabello leaving the band and Jared Leto’s tribute to Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, last night’s MTV Video Music Awards had much to be talked about. There were intense moments like Logic’s performance of his song 1-800-273-8255 titled after the National Suicide Prevention Hotline Number featuring rows of suicide survivors in the background. There were emotional instances like P!ink’s speech to her daughter Willow in the audience beseeching her to not think of herself as ugly and live her own truth. The adorable quotient was upped by DJ Khaled’s famous baby boy Asahd who looked delectable in a custom-made Gucci suit and was passed around all night as people just couldn’t seem to get enough of him. Lastly, there were some slightly awkward segments with host Katy Perry’s jokes that didn’t quite the mark and her half-hearted dab that left us scratching our heads coupled with an audience that just looked plain bored at times.

All of that took backseat, however, as we trained our sartorial lens on the red carpet to bring you the best of celebrity fashion. Here are our picks from last night:

(Click on any image to view our notes)

Top moments:

(Click on any image to view our notes)

Political statements:

(Click on any image to view our notes)

Tags: Celebrities, Designer, DJ Khaled, Fashion, Featured, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, MTV Video Music Awards, Online Exclusive, P!nk, Style, Taylor Swift, Video Music Awards 2017
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble