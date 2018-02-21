Beauty

Beauty On Board: Skincare Secrets From Women Who Fly All The Time

You don’t have to be on solid ground to look glamorous. Just ask these seasoned fliers who have aced the jet-setter beauty routine

Sonal Singh, Director, Christie’s India

My go-to products include…hand cream, chapstick and hairbrush.

I avoid…spritzing on perfume or anything with really strong fragrance as that often leads to an allergy.

I won’t leave home without…earplugs.

My best in-flight beauty tip involves…applying a healthy dose of cream before the flight so that my skin stays nourished.

My worst beauty mishap on a flight… took place when I lost track of time when I was flying with company. I’ve had a few fun flights with friends on board, but now I try to be a bit more disciplined about sleep on a flight, so the next day is somewhat normal.

Ananya Birla, Singer-songwriter and entrepreneur

My go-to products include…a vitamin E oil and a rose water spray.

I avoid…foundation or any heavy make-up, which can dehydrate the skin.

I won’t leave home without…my phone.

My best in-flight beauty tip involves….drinking plenty of water and trying to sleep on long flights. Also applying the Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Mega-Bright Skin Illuminating Moisturizer, which is another go-to product.

My worst beauty mishap on a flight…took place while dealing with a pimple outbreak just as I landed in Dubai for a shoot. Now I drink a lot more water on flights and always remove my make-up no matter how tired I am.

Puneet B. Saini, Make-up artist

My go-to products include…Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil; a serum, body moisturiser and face cream from the Chanel Sublimage range; a face mist from Forest Essentials or Evian; Refresh eye drops; an eyelash curler from M.A.C; a lip and cheek tint from YSL, and finally, Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara.

I make sure that I….drink lots of water throughout. Not hydrating yourself is a big no-no.

I won’t leave home without my…lip balm.

My best in-flight beauty tip involves…carrying a dry shampoo or a mist to keep hair smelling fantastic.

My worst beauty mishap on a flight was…when I forgot to carry my trusty lip balm. I carry two of them now.

Archana Walavalkar, Co-founder and creative director, StyleCracker

My go-to products include…a brow pencil, lipstick, hand moisturiser and lash curler.

I avoid…skin or base products like concealer or foundation.

I won’t leave home without…lip balm.

My best in-flight beauty tip involves…cleansing, hydrating and moisturising before boarding. Even my hair tends to get dry. I use a light serum and don’t tie up my hair, which causes breakage.

My worst beauty mishap on a flight…was dealing with papery, chapped lips. Post this, I ensure that I drink at least one-two litres of water through the entire duration.