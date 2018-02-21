Beauty On Board: Skincare Secrets From Women Who Fly All The Time
Sonal Singh, Director, Christie’s India
My go-to products include…hand cream, chapstick and hairbrush.
I avoid…spritzing on perfume or anything with really strong fragrance as that often leads to an allergy.
I won’t leave home without…earplugs.
My best in-flight beauty tip involves…applying a healthy dose of cream before the flight so that my skin stays nourished.
My worst beauty mishap on a flight… took place when I lost track of time when I was flying with company. I’ve had a few fun flights with friends on board, but now I try to be a bit more disciplined about sleep on a flight, so the next day is somewhat normal.
Ananya Birla, Singer-songwriter and entrepreneur
My go-to products include…a vitamin E oil and a rose water spray.
I avoid…foundation or any heavy make-up, which can dehydrate the skin.
I won’t leave home without…my phone.
My best in-flight beauty tip involves….drinking plenty of water and trying to sleep on long flights. Also applying the Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Mega-Bright Skin Illuminating Moisturizer, which is another go-to product.
My worst beauty mishap on a flight…took place while dealing with a pimple outbreak just as I landed in Dubai for a shoot. Now I drink a lot more water on flights and always remove my make-up no matter how tired I am.
Puneet B. Saini, Make-up artist
My go-to products include…Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil; a serum, body moisturiser and face cream from the Chanel Sublimage range; a face mist from Forest Essentials or Evian; Refresh eye drops; an eyelash curler from M.A.C; a lip and cheek tint from YSL, and finally, Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara.
I make sure that I….drink lots of water throughout. Not hydrating yourself is a big no-no.
I won’t leave home without my…lip balm.
My best in-flight beauty tip involves…carrying a dry shampoo or a mist to keep hair smelling fantastic.
My worst beauty mishap on a flight was…when I forgot to carry my trusty lip balm. I carry two of them now.
Archana Walavalkar, Co-founder and creative director, StyleCracker
My go-to products include…a brow pencil, lipstick, hand moisturiser and lash curler.
I avoid…skin or base products like concealer or foundation.
I won’t leave home without…lip balm.
My best in-flight beauty tip involves…cleansing, hydrating and moisturising before boarding. Even my hair tends to get dry. I use a light serum and don’t tie up my hair, which causes breakage.
My worst beauty mishap on a flight…was dealing with papery, chapped lips. Post this, I ensure that I drink at least one-two litres of water through the entire duration.
