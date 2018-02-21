  • February 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 02
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

February 21, 2018

Beauty On Board: Skincare Secrets From Women Who Fly All The Time

Text by Faye Remedios

You don’t have to be on solid ground to look glamorous. Just ask these seasoned fliers who have aced the jet-setter beauty routine

Sonal Singh, Director, Christie’s India

My go-to products include…hand cream, chapstick and hairbrush.

I avoid…spritzing on perfume or anything with really strong fragrance as that often leads to an allergy.

I won’t leave home without…earplugs.

My best in-flight beauty tip involves…applying a healthy dose of cream before the flight so that my skin stays nourished.

My worst beauty mishap on a flight… took place when I lost track of time when I was flying with company. I’ve had a few fun flights with friends on board, but now I try to be a bit more disciplined about sleep on a flight, so the next day is somewhat normal.

Ananya Birla, Singer-songwriter and entrepreneur

My go-to products include…a vitamin E oil and a rose water spray.

I avoid…foundation or any heavy make-up, which can dehydrate the skin.

I won’t leave home without…my phone.

My best in-flight beauty tip involves….drinking plenty of water and trying to sleep on long flights. Also applying the Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Mega-Bright Skin Illuminating Moisturizer, which is another go-to product.

My worst beauty mishap on a flight…took place while dealing with a pimple outbreak just as I landed in Dubai for a shoot. Now I drink a lot more water on flights and always remove my make-up no matter how tired I am.

Puneet B. Saini, Make-up artist

My go-to products include…Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil; a serum, body moisturiser and face cream from the Chanel Sublimage range; a face mist from Forest Essentials or Evian; Refresh eye drops; an eyelash curler from M.A.C; a lip and cheek tint from YSL, and finally, Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara.

I make sure that I….drink lots of water throughout. Not hydrating yourself is a big no-no.

I won’t leave home without my…lip balm.

My best in-flight beauty tip involves…carrying a dry shampoo or a mist to keep hair smelling fantastic.

My worst beauty mishap on a flight was…when I forgot to carry my trusty lip balm. I carry two of them now.

Archana Walavalkar, Co-founder and creative director, StyleCracker

My go-to products include…a brow pencil, lipstick, hand moisturiser and lash curler.

I avoid…skin or base products like concealer or foundation.

I won’t leave home without…lip balm.

My best in-flight beauty tip involves…cleansing, hydrating and moisturising before boarding. Even my hair tends to get dry. I use a light serum and don’t tie up my hair, which causes breakage.

My worst beauty mishap on a flight…was dealing with papery, chapped lips. Post this, I ensure that I drink at least one-two litres of water through the entire duration.

