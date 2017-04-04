Luxury & Brands

Baselworld 2017: The Definitive Report

Find out what horological trends and masterpieces you should watch out for this year!

The adrenaline and creative curiosity in the air may have died down as the world’s largest and most anticipated watch and jewellery show ended on March 30 in Basel, Switzerland, but the effects will only now start to impact us all. This year, Baselworld saw horology brands rising above a rough year and vexing industry figures to display a better understanding of consumer priorities, while still setting trends and refining design codes.

The vibe was electric, with watch collectors, traders, journalists, and experts swarming the exhibition centre like art connoisseurs, all searching for the next big thing. As per usual, brands like Tag Heuer, Bulgari and Hermès pulled no punches in the conceptualisation of their booths, while stalwarts like Patek Philippe, Omega and Breguet kept it classic.

Here, we bring to you some of the key trends and big launches of the year.

PAST FORWARD

Blending heritage and innovation, a great number of watchmakers celebrated iconic collections and timepieces with vintage-inspired modern creations.

SMART MOVES

Even among all the priceless tradition, the digital revolution was alive and thriving, with brands looking to the future with smartwatches and hybrids that did not fail to impress.

NICE TO MEET HUE

Baselworld 2017 seemed to be suffering from a ‘blue’ hangover as last year’s colour trend continued to make an impact. Maroon, however, confidently nudged its way into the spotlight.

BEDAZZLE ME!

As per usual, bling was a major factor at the watch show, but this time, the focus was more on craftsmanship and uniqueness than over-the-top indulgence.