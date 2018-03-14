Bare Necessities
Eclectic prints for tropical cool
Tropical print swimsuit, from Shivan and Narresh, New Delhi. Neonoe bag, from Louis Vuitton; sunglasses, from Burberry at Sunglass Hut; Les trésors d’un Artiste silk scarf, from Hermès; textured hoops in sterling silver; from Misho; slip-ons, from Isabel Marant at Le Mill. All in Mumbai.
Languorous drapes for the spa
Mirage linen dress with scallop and frill detail, hand-block printed shoes, both from Eka, Gurugram. Diorama bag, D-Murrine pendant necklace, both from Dior, Mumbai.
Autumn garb for cooler days
Wool coat, leather gloves with grosgrain bow, both from Gucci; Logomania mix scarf, from Louis Vuitton; black boots, from Massimo Dutti. All in Mumbai.
Smart cover-ups for jungle safaris
Jacket, from Saint Laurent at Le Mill; GG Marmont matelassé leather belt bag, from Gucci; sunglasses, from Burberry at Sunglass Hut; shoes, from Adidas. All in Mumbai
