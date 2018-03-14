  • March 2018
Fashion
March 14, 2018

Bare Necessities

Photographs by Prateek Patel. Realisation by Swati Sinha. Curation by Ojas Kolvankar

Wellness retreats or game sanctuaries, seaside loungers or wintry escapes. We pack in some indispensables in your strolley

Eclectic prints for tropical cool

Tropical print swimsuit, from Shivan and Narresh, New Delhi. Neonoe bag, from Louis Vuitton; sunglasses, from Burberry at Sunglass Hut; Les trésors d’un Artiste silk scarf, from Hermès; textured hoops in sterling silver; from Misho; slip-ons, from Isabel Marant at Le Mill. All in Mumbai.

Languorous drapes for the spa

Mirage linen dress with scallop and frill detail, hand-block printed shoes, both from Eka, Gurugram. Diorama bag, D-Murrine pendant necklace, both from Dior, Mumbai.

Autumn garb for cooler days

Wool coat, leather gloves with grosgrain bow, both from Gucci; Logomania mix scarf, from Louis Vuitton; black boots, from Massimo Dutti. All in Mumbai.

Smart cover-ups for jungle safaris

Jacket, from Saint Laurent at Le Mill; GG Marmont matelassé leather belt bag, from Gucci; sunglasses, from Burberry at Sunglass Hut; shoes, from Adidas. All in Mumbai

