Beauty
March 20, 2017

Athiya Shetty Reveals Her Beauty Routine

Text by Aparrna Gupta

The latest fashionista on the block shares a page from her beauty diary…

Morning fix
I always carry around my Maybelline New York Baby Lips Candy Wow Lip Balm in peach. I love to keep my lips hydrated all the time, and especially like to begin my day with it.

Instant high
Bright pink lips cheer me up. I feel like it makes my pout look peppy and bright.

Glam fetish
I keep dipping into my bag for my lip balm.

Being beautiful
It’s important to be comfortable in the kind of make-up you wear. Dark kohl eyes with nude eyeshadow and red lips would be my signature beauty statement.

DIY remedy
A head massage with some nourishing oil on every weekend has kept our family tresses in great shape.

Make-up faux pas
I once used a foundation that was several shades too light. I was wondering why everyone kept looking at me like they’d seen a ghost!

Mane wish list
I would like to indulge in a lot more hair spas than I actually do. I am constantly on the go so I am always running short of time.

Heaven scent
Fragrances by Narciso Rodriguez are my all-time favourites, as they evoke confidence.

Nostalgic notes
The first fragrance that I ever bought was Chanel No 5. I splurged on this iconic perfume….

Shopping paradise
I absolutely loved strolling down the Champs Elysées in Paris and looking at all the world-famous boutiques. The Rue de Rivoli is another favourite that I enjoy for its buzz and pulsating energy.

All-time favourite
It has to be Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara, for dramatic eyes! Even if that’s the only make-up I have on hand, it makes me feel all dolled up!

Fond memories
I am partial to Maybelline New York Colossal Kajal. I think that it has evolved through the years and I can relate to all the new variants. I have been using it ever since college.

Red carpet look
My regular make-up routine is fairly simple, but for special occasions I prefer it bold — dramatic eyes and a hot red pout.

Read our cover story with Athiya Shetty, here.

