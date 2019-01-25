Luxury & Brands

At The Heart Of Time

Both classic and contemporary in design, Frederique Constant’s new Ladies Automatic models celebrate feminine elegance

Earlier this year, the renowned Swiss house presented the world of horology with a range of vibrant tickers that celebrate grace and sophistication. Characterised by subtle lines, attractive embellishments and bright, bold hues, Frederique Constant’s new Ladies Automatic models are an aesthetic blend of the traditional and the modern. In an interaction with Verve, Aletta Stas, co-founder and member of the executive board of the group, talks about the inspiration behind the innovative offerings.

On the creative thought process behind the new range

“The six new models that replace the previous pieces in the iconic collection have been completely redesigned with a new case shape and different colour combinations. They pay a tribute to women who seek a fine and elegant piece of Swiss watchmaking. Even as I kept in mind the femininity of this collection, I wanted to make the watches a bit bolder and more pronounced by enlarging the bezel and the size of the watch.”

On the design of the dial

“The collection is ‘classic’, but somehow modern. The diamonds are a nice addition to the dial because they catch the light and radiate just the right amount of sparkle. The applied Roman numerals at 12, 6 and 9 o’clock, in rose gold or steel, are colour-coordinated with the case, as are the long, slim hands — making for a balanced look.”

On the signature ‘Heart Beat’ aperture

“Unveiled in 2004, the Heart Beat Manufacture Movement revealed the palpitating heart or balance wheel through a cut-out on the dial. Over the years, the emblematic aperture has been a renowned success for Frederique Constant and is a true expression of the brand’s interpretation of time. Thanks to this embellished opening, which is protected by a convex sapphire crystal, the beating automatic movement can be admired.”

On Gwyneth Paltrow, their brand ambassador

“We wanted to communicate more on a global level. We had met Academy Award-winning actor and philanthropist Gwyneth Paltrow in 2015 in Los Angeles and had instantly connected with her as we shared similar values through our charity works. We decided to sign a three-year agreement with Gwyneth as our Global Charity Brand Ambassador. And, for each Ladies Automatic watch sold, we support DonorsChoose.org, the actor’s charity of choice.”