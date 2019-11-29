This year on International Women’s Day, fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee posted two pictures on his Instagram account. The images featured a woman who didn’t look like either Anushka Sharma or Priyanka Chopra — actors I’d constantly been seeing on his page because he had designed their wedding outfits.

The model, Varshita Thatavarthi, wasn’t skinny, she wasn’t fair, and she didn’t look like someone I’d usually see on a designer’s Instagram but more like someone I’d know, someone from my social circle who enjoys carbs as much as I do. Thatavarthi’s inclusion caused a stir online; some lauded Mukherjee’s decision while others called it tokenism. I noticed her on his page again that August and September. It was refreshing to see a dusky, curvy girl regularly popping up on my timeline, in Sabyasachi outfits, looking absolutely sexy — a word not often associated with ‘fat’ people.

Which brings me to the question: are fashion designers finally waking up to the reality that there is more than one body type in India?

The wave of international fashion, which flooded our market and the movies, came after liberalisation in the ’90s. Brands became cool in India; as ‘cool’ as the necklace Shah Rukh Khan tragically wore in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

The aspirations of the Indian middle class increased, and so did their need to be validated by luxury brands and popular designers. People saved up to buy Louis Vuitton for that famed LV logo emblazoned on the products.

The diktats of high fashion still don’t demand that a trend or design suit the consumer, rather that the consumer needs to self-improve to be deemed ‘worthy’ of the product.

In a recent interview, designer Falguni Peacock said that plus-size brides should “work on themselves” if they want to look good on their wedding day:

“I won’t blatantly tell her to lose weight, but you have enough time and you can work on yourself. It is pretty easy to lose a couple of inches if you want to.”

When asked for a solution if the bride-to-be was unable to lose weight, she responded:

“Long blouses, more flared lehngas and not fitted because fitted won’t really work when you’re a little big. No deep necks for them, maybe more higher.”

What she said was nothing new. Girls who don’t have the ‘ideal’ body weight deal with such ‘advice’ all their lives. Fat girls can’t be attractive, you see? Thanks to backlash online, Peacock issued an apology the next day.