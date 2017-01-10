Fashion

Enter The Opulent World Of Anita Dongre’s New Store In Delhi

The designer talks about the delightful amalgamation of art and culture that greets you on entering the store

1. On her mood board

“I have a very deep-rooted connection with Rajasthan that comes from spending a substantial period of my childhood in Jaipur at my grandparents’ haveli. The design of my new boutique, thus, seeks to recreate spatial patterns of the architecture of Rajasthan.”

2. On being inspired by art and culture

“The significance of art and culture in my work is extremely prominent. Our core philosophy has been to sustain and evolve India’s rich heirloom crafts into tangible luxury in all our creations. It was only natural to extend this belief to the design of the store as well.”

3. On the artefacts curated for the store

“Thirty intricately hand-painted Pichwai-style paintings, especially custom-commissioned for the store adorn the walls, lending a strong presence to each room. The decor pays homage to wildlife – elephants, peacocks and tigers among others. The art is evident on every wall from the gold hand-block printed trial rooms and the Rag Ragini series of miniature paintings behind the traditional jhoola, to the intricate stone-carved screens and portraits of Indian royalty. Adding a personal touch to the store, I’ve also included interesting brass artefacts from my travels.”

4. On launching a physical store in the age of online stores

“There’s no denying that online shopping definitely makes for a convenient option. However, walking into a store that exudes the warm and indulgent vibe of Rajasthan along with its ancestral opulence makes for a priceless experience. The touch and feel of the product, especially for brides and grooms, is essential.”

5. On her first thought when she enters the boutique

“It instantly transports me to the bygone era and regal splendor of a stately haveli. The space takes shape with various architectural elements like arches, jalis, niches and alcoves.”

6. On her favourite space in the store

“I love the relaxed space in the men’s couture section. The snooker table and the selection of coffee table books just brings about a blissful sense of comfort to the whole shopping experience.”