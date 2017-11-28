  • November 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 11
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Fashion
November 28, 2017

Actor Konkona Sensharma On Keeping Her Wardrobe Easy And Chic

Text by Saumya Sinha. Photograph Courtesy: Anavila Autumn/Winter 2014

“I think it’s important to wear things over many seasons, repeat clothes all the time, and borrow from your best friend’s closet…”

Konkona Sensharma
Actor and Director

“I don’t always agree with the things that are in trend because what’s currently in fashion may not always look nice on everyone. I love wearing saris, palazzos, short or long kurtas, things that are a little anti-fit, and boot-cut jeans. I’m not crazy about things being too tight. I gravitate towards some of the more interesting, modern silhouettes of Chola or Payal Khandwala.”

“I’ve recently discovered that pink really suits me — salmon pink in particular. Otherwise, I’m into black, white and charcoal, and checks and stripes. I don’t like things that are fussy and frilly. I prefer clean cuts.”

“In my capsule wardrobe, you will find a sari-blouse which is versatile; and a couple of long summer tunic-like dresses. For me, if I like one thing, I keep wearing it. For a long time, I was obsessed with a long tunic from Payal’s collection, and had the style in various colours. Currently, I am obsessed with this Nappa Dori bracelet that I wear all the time, it’s like a wristband.”

“My first brush with fashion was when Anavila approached me at Lakmé Fashion Week. She did two looks on me — one was a blue sari and the other a gold one.”

“I thought I’d never wear skinny jeans because they just wouldn’t suit me, but I found that when I wear them with boots, it looks really nice on me. I like to mix it up. I love discovering new things all the time.”

“I think it’s ludicrous that people are walking around in jackets in Mumbai. It’s like they are not in touch with reality at all. I like breathable cotton attire for the summer; I’ll never wear jeans in this weather. I like to wear cottons where I can move. Everywhere in the world, people dress according to the weather, but not here.”

“I want fashion to be sustainable. I think it’s important to wear things over many seasons, repeat clothes all the time, and borrow from your best friend’s closet — these are all important aspects of my personal style.”

Tags: actor, Anavila, Chola, Director, Fashion, Featured, Konkona Sensharma, Lakme Fashion Week, Payal Khandwala, Personal Style
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble