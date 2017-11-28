Fashion

Actor Konkona Sensharma On Keeping Her Wardrobe Easy And Chic

“I think it’s important to wear things over many seasons, repeat clothes all the time, and borrow from your best friend’s closet…”

Konkona Sensharma

Actor and Director

“I don’t always agree with the things that are in trend because what’s currently in fashion may not always look nice on everyone. I love wearing saris, palazzos, short or long kurtas, things that are a little anti-fit, and boot-cut jeans. I’m not crazy about things being too tight. I gravitate towards some of the more interesting, modern silhouettes of Chola or Payal Khandwala.”

“I’ve recently discovered that pink really suits me — salmon pink in particular. Otherwise, I’m into black, white and charcoal, and checks and stripes. I don’t like things that are fussy and frilly. I prefer clean cuts.”

“In my capsule wardrobe, you will find a sari-blouse which is versatile; and a couple of long summer tunic-like dresses. For me, if I like one thing, I keep wearing it. For a long time, I was obsessed with a long tunic from Payal’s collection, and had the style in various colours. Currently, I am obsessed with this Nappa Dori bracelet that I wear all the time, it’s like a wristband.”

“My first brush with fashion was when Anavila approached me at Lakmé Fashion Week. She did two looks on me — one was a blue sari and the other a gold one.”

“I thought I’d never wear skinny jeans because they just wouldn’t suit me, but I found that when I wear them with boots, it looks really nice on me. I like to mix it up. I love discovering new things all the time.”

“I think it’s ludicrous that people are walking around in jackets in Mumbai. It’s like they are not in touch with reality at all. I like breathable cotton attire for the summer; I’ll never wear jeans in this weather. I like to wear cottons where I can move. Everywhere in the world, people dress according to the weather, but not here.”

“I want fashion to be sustainable. I think it’s important to wear things over many seasons, repeat clothes all the time, and borrow from your best friend’s closet — these are all important aspects of my personal style.”