A Preview Of Rahul Mishra x Zoya’s Showcase At Paris Fashion Week 2020

It’s fashion week season again and all eyes are on the upcoming Rahul Mishra and Zoya collaboration on the runways of Paris.

After a peppy collaboration with Manish Arora in 2017, intricate jewellery brand Zoya has joined creative forces with Paris Fashion Week favourite, Rahul Mishra. Recently Rahul Mishra and Zoya offered a sneak peek into the designer’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, accessorized with Zoya’s iconic jewellery, at the brand’s boutique in New Delhi. The 3 looks presented – a flurry of organza, sheer, tulle, and silk – borrowed inspiration from nature and architecture, a theme consistent with Zoya’s design sensibilities.

Speaking about his collection Rahul said, “The collection continues the narrative from our Paris Couture FW 2019/20 collection, Metropolis Part I. We have been ardently inspired by an incessantly growing metropolis. One often remarks at the growth of a city as how it must have changed since our previous visit, grown a little taller and wider, akin to a magnanimous organism that nourishes itself from its surroundings and germinates into maturity. It no longer seems like blocks of concrete but, instead a redefinition of the very idea of growth and life.

Zoya’s iconic collections mirror this. Notably, 6299 Hollywood Blvd. is inspired by different eras that capture the glamour of Hollywood’s most iconic eras; from the essence of flapper fashion of the 1920s to the art deco of the 1950s and the red carpet looks of the 2000s.

Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, “Both Zoya and Rahul Mishra are deeply creative labels and have a very contemporary design language. Zoya is redefining how fine jewellery is marketed in India just as Rahul has done for his brand. They have their heart in India and an eye on the world and apply best in class standards to product quality and craftsmanship.”

Follow Verve’s Instagram for live updates from the show on September 27th.