A Peek Into Louis Vuitton’s Atelier

We turn the spotlight on the craft behind the brand’s sleek statement heels…

Closing the leather over a last for the Gamble Diva shoe

People tend to think that beautiful clothes are the product of a solo designer. But there’s usually a whole team behind that person. Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director at Louis Vuitton, has been an indisputable force in revisiting the heritage label’s past and melding it into the future. But not without the expert workmanship that brings his visions to life.

Fabrication of the Gamble Diva shoes

Ghesquière’s dressed-up interpretations of Louis Vuitton from his Spring/Summer 2017 collection is cause to celebrate the human hands that assemble each masterpiece. The spotlight looms over Pokerface, Gamble Diva and Rodeo Queen ­— statement heels tempered with mixed materials. The ultra-point toes come in three different styles — high-boot, ankle boot and pumps, with sleek versions in crocodile and python leather. Ghesquière calls it retro-cool, and embraces the iconography of Louis Vuitton without diluting its cult status.

The flower motif can be seen across the collection — as a petal-cut signature, and a monogram patch on the upper back of the shoe.

The heels for the Rodeo Queen boots and Gamble Diva shoes are prepared

Recognising the significance of craftsmanship, Louis Vuitton opens up its ateliers to highlight the care with which these shoes are constructed. The handmade heels and manually cut animal skin showcase their famed savoir faire, especially when you see its artisans’ remarkable skills up close.

The fabrication of the Rodeo Queen boot in leather and monogram

And while Ghesquière tries to refresh and reimagine the history of the iconic house, these fragments of time-honoured tradition that walk away from the atelier remain its true ambassadors.