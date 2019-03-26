Fashion

A New Order: Fresh Summer Trends For Men

This season is all about seeking adventures in relaxed silhouettes, with fuss-free accessories. Verve welcomes the most covetable styles of Spring/Summer ’19 — crossbody bags, graphic-print coordinates, oversized ensembles, short suits and utilitarian wear….

Play with proportions

Oversized jumper, from Huemn; trousers, from Zara; sneakers, from Dior Men; socks, stylist’s own.

Style tip: Experiment with statement, voluminous silhouettes and team them up with structured pieces. If you want to invest in one piece this season, then go for an oversized jumper.

In ‘shorts’

Double-breasted jacket, from Dior Men; waistcoat, shorts, both from Ashish N Soni; sneakers, from Fila; faux fur throw, stylist’s own.

Style tip: Give a twist to a well-tailored classic suit with a nouveau pairing – short shorts. Pair it up with chunky sneakers for a weekend brunch party. Make sure that the hemline of your shorts in just above the knees.

Lighten the load

T-shirt, trousers, saddle bag, all from Dior Men.

Style tip: Man bags are back this season. Think effortless shapes such as cross-bodies or fanny packs. Pair them with relaxed T-shirt and pants.

Print run

Polo shirt, pants, both from Hermès; scarf, stylist’s own.

Style tip: Coordinates are a no-brainer! But Spring runways are offering printed sets in bright graphics. Make the look exciting by adding a neckerchief to the mix.

Zip it up

Velvet military gilet, from Nought One; jeans, from Huemn; sneakers, from Dior Men.

Style tip: Functional and practical wear is ruling the runway. Think multiple pockets, drawstrings and zippers to create a utilitarian chic look. And this is a great way to carry all your essentials!