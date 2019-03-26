A New Order: Fresh Summer Trends For Men
Play with proportions
Style tip: Experiment with statement, voluminous silhouettes and team them up with structured pieces. If you want to invest in one piece this season, then go for an oversized jumper.
In ‘shorts’
Style tip: Give a twist to a well-tailored classic suit with a nouveau pairing – short shorts. Pair it up with chunky sneakers for a weekend brunch party. Make sure that the hemline of your shorts in just above the knees.
Lighten the load
Style tip: Man bags are back this season. Think effortless shapes such as cross-bodies or fanny packs. Pair them with relaxed T-shirt and pants.
Print run
Style tip: Coordinates are a no-brainer! But Spring runways are offering printed sets in bright graphics. Make the look exciting by adding a neckerchief to the mix.
Zip it up
Style tip: Functional and practical wear is ruling the runway. Think multiple pockets, drawstrings and zippers to create a utilitarian chic look. And this is a great way to carry all your essentials!
Related posts from Verve:
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends