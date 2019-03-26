  • Jan-Feb 2019
  • Volume 27
  • '19 Issue 01
Fashion
March 26, 2019

A New Order: Fresh Summer Trends For Men

Photographed by Pretika Menon. Styling by Ojas Kolvankar. Model: Damion Dias At Feat. Artists. Hair And Make-Up: Suraj Tiwari. Fashion Intern: Sahiba Kochher

This season is all about seeking adventures in relaxed silhouettes, with fuss-free accessories. Verve welcomes the most covetable styles of Spring/Summer ’19 — crossbody bags, graphic-print coordinates, oversized ensembles, short suits and utilitarian wear….

Play with proportions

Style tip: Experiment with statement, voluminous silhouettes and team them up with structured pieces. If you want to invest in one piece this season, then go for an oversized jumper.

In ‘shorts’

Style tip: Give a twist to a well-tailored classic suit with a nouveau pairing – short shorts. Pair it up with chunky sneakers for a weekend brunch party. Make sure that the hemline of your shorts in just above the knees.

Lighten the load

Style tip: Man bags are back this season. Think effortless shapes such as cross-bodies or fanny packs. Pair them with relaxed T-shirt and pants.

Print run

Style tip: Coordinates are a no-brainer! But Spring runways are offering printed sets in bright graphics. Make the look exciting by adding a neckerchief to the mix.

Zip it up

Style tip: Functional and practical wear is ruling the runway. Think multiple pockets, drawstrings and zippers to create a utilitarian chic look. And this is a great way to carry all your essentials!

