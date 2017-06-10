Fashion
A Look At How Gender-Fluid Drapes Are Changing The Face Of Fashion
Photographed by Kapil Das. Styling and Conceptualisation by Chandni Bahri. Models Courtesy: Smita Lasrado; Saket Sharma, Inega Model Management; Victoria Ansell-Gauvin, Cover Models Management. Make-Up and Hair by Clover Wootton, Inega Model Management
Turtleneck blouse, from Munkee See Munkee Doo; botanical-print optical illusion dress, from Salvatore Ferragamo. Both in New Delhi.
Velvet jacket and pants, both by Namrata Joshipura, New Delhi. Black feather cape, from Karleo, Mumbai.
On Saket: black churidar trousers, by Rajesh Pratap Singh, New Delhi. White T-shirt, from Gucci; asymmetrical appliqué skirt, from Karleo; headgear, by Little Shilpa. All in Mumbai.
On Victoria: embellished gown, from Gucci, Mumbai.
On Smita: shirt dress, from Chola; bordeaux blazer, from Gucci. Both in Mumbai.
Left: embellished jacket and pants, both by Namrata Joshipura, New Delhi.
Right: velvet jacket and pants, both by Namrata Joshipura, New Delhi. Black feather cape, from Karleo, Mumbai.
Left: beige turtleneck blouse, from Munkee See Munkee Doo; gold appliqué dress, by Amit Aggarwal. Both in New Delhi.
Right: nude cotton dress, from Antar-Agni, New Delhi. Embellished gown, from Karleo, Mumbai.
Indigo kimono kurti, by Rajesh Pratap Singh; indigo trench jacket with multicoloured baubles,from Péro. Both in New Delhi.
Headgear, by Little Shilpa, Mumbai.
Navy blue shift dress, by Anuj Bhutani, for Reboot, New Delhi.
Left: beige turtleneck blouse, from Munkee See Munkee Doo
Right: nude cotton dress, from Antar-Agni, New Delhi. Embellished gown, from Karleo, Mumbai.
Left: foam green overalls, by Anuj Bhutani, for Reboot, New Delhi.
Right: navy blue shift dress, by Anuj Bhutani, for Reboot, New Delhi.
Left: indigo overalls, by Anuj Bhutani, for Reboot, New Delhi.
Right: foam green overalls, by Anuj Bhutani, for Reboot, New Delhi.
Ice blue hooded parka gown, from Huemn, New Delhi.
Polka-dot shirt, from Rajesh Pratap Singh; neoprene appliqué cape, by Sahil Kochhar. Both in New Delhi. Beige trousers, from Gucci, Mumbai. Earrings, Smita’s own.