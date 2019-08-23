Fashion

A Day in the Life of Model Anugraha Natarajan at Lakmé Fashion Week

As hems are stitched, hair is sprayed and rehearsals begin, model Anugraha Natarajan takes us behind the scenes on an 18-hour day at fashion week.

6 am: I love waking up to my plants in my bright Versova apartment. Early call times during fashion week are a given, but I manage to squeeze in some yoga and a few minutes of meditation before I leave home to St. Regis, the venue for Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

8.30 am: Getting there before time puts me in a good mood, and I take a moment to soak in the view, the breeze and the sun. I wait for my fellow models to arrive so we can go grab breakfast together.

9 am: My Tamilian heart is content with a breakfast of idly with sambar. I also can’t resist a dreamy croissant to go with it. I love eating fruits and grab a couple plums for later. I’ve realised that a good, healthy breakfast goes a long way—more than any diet you’ll see on the internet.

10 am: This is the set for my first show of the day, Fashion Meets Performance Art featuring The Pot Plant Clothing and Poochki. I’m always amazed at how studio shows at Lakme Fashion Week brilliantly bring together fashion and art with their set designs.

11.30 am: I enjoy some downtime with a book and my plum after finishing rehearsals for the first show of the day. Currently, I’m reading a book called Craft of Use by Kate Fletcher about the mindful use of apparel. As a fashion technology student, the topic is especially close to my heart.

2 pm: Backstage after hair and makeup for Poochki. I love how much studio shows can convey through hair and makeup. The final look for me was metallic hues on the eye and a dramatic hairdo.

3 pm: Model behaviour! Pretending to be ballerinas in the green room before starting hair and makeup for the second show.

4 pm: Hair done for my second show of the day, INIFD Launchpad. A subtle slick back wet look with golden pins holding together the hair at the back.

6 pm: I run to the main stage for rehearsals for my final show of the day #StreetFeat presents Jaywalking. The atmosphere is electric.

7:30 pm: Details of Jaywalking’s straight-fit denim with branding and neon spray paint—striking, without compromising on the comfort.

8 pm: A fast-paced, energetic walk for Jaywalking’s debut show at Lakme Fashion Week.

10 pm: I stop to admire the beauty of Mumbai in the nighttime. City lights after an amazing day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019. Time to head home now and get ready for the next day full of shows.

11:30 pm: I take off my makeup and pamper myself with a fresh aloe vera mask. My coconut shampoo bar helps take off all the products from my hair. I also make sure to stay hydrated all day to stay healthy during fashion week. Winding down, I think about how lucky I am to be part of an event that brings together all kinds of creatives.