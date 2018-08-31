A Day At LFW Through The Eyes Of Show Director Neeraj Gaba
2.55pm: What the hair and makeup team does to ensure the shows run on time — grab the models wherever they find them and get to work.
3.08pm: A kiss helps when your hair is being pulled in every direction.
3.18pm: Each show ends with me screaming at all the guests to vacate the show area, so that the next designer can put in a few minutes of rehearsal.
5.06pm: It takes a team of 3 to ensure every show’s LED graphics get played at the right time and in the right order.
5.10pm: The madness that paves the path to a methodical showcasing.
5.14pm: Showstoppers too need to be briefed. Here, Varun Dhawan rehearses minutes before walking for Kunal Rawal.
5.25pm: And then, all that madness leads to a seamless show.
7.27pm: A rare moment of calm and peace for the HMU team before a storm of models hits them for last minute touch-ups before sashaying down the LFW ramp.
8.30pm: Razor sharp looks presented with laser-sharp beams for Pankaj & Nidhi’s show.
9.02pm: Gopal forgets during light check that each model is at least 1.5 feet taller than him and has to refocus.
9.05pm: TRESemmé decides to go all out with their hair art.
10.23pm: Undoing the magic backstage as they once again become two from one.
11.34pm: When the styling team decides ‘we can only do so much’.
