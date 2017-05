Luxury & Brands

9 Sleek Accessories For Anyone Who Likes A Decluttered Desk

These will help you find method in the madness…

Junk bulky chargers, unruly earphones and clunky folders and declutter your desk with our selection of urbane and unfussed accessories. Classy leather organisers, ingenious laptop add-ons, spartan mobile stands and cases are here to brighten up your workspace.

Devialet Phantom Wireless Speakers

Available on www.rocknshop.com

Native Union Charging Dock For Apple

Available on www.nativeunion.hk

Nathalie Du Pasquier For Rubberband Notebook

Available on www.rubberbandproducts.com

Airbar Touchscreen Enabler For Laptops

Available on www.air.bar

Three X One Desk Organiser

Available on www.rubberbandproducts.com

Nappa Dori Harness Organiser

Available on www.nappadori.com

Objectry O -VE Desk Organiser

Available on www.objectry.com

Nespresso Citiz & Milk Espresso Machine

Available on www.amazon.com

HTC U Play Smartphone

Available on www.htc.com