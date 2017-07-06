Fashion

8 Watches To Keep You On Time and On Trend

Take a look at some of the exemplary and stylish Casio watches from Sheen and Baby-G that work with every style

From debuting as a military tool to finding its rightful place as a ubiquitous fashion and technological accessory, the wrist watch has seen a long evolution. One of the leading watch brands currently dominating the Indian watch market is Casio.

Founded in 1946, Casio has had a rich legacy of making eclectic timepieces from the iconic G-Shock to fashionable ladies’ watches.

Sheen and Baby-G are two popular Casio collections, especially for women. Launched in 1999, Sheen offers an array of elegant watches with classic lines (sprinkled with Swarovski crystals) which are suitable for casual as well as formal wear. The Baby-G, a counterpart of the rugged G-Shock (which first unveiled in 1991), has great fashionable appeal with useful features and versatile designs.

Here is our selection of eight Casio watches that can be paired with different styles:

Characterised with breezy silhouettes and lightweight fabrics, spring calls for simple clothing paired with eye-catching accessories, such as the SHE-4034.

With the rise of unconventional job descriptions and work spaces, why should your style be any less than executive chic? Rev up the work look to make a powerful and bold statement along with the SHE-3048SG

Metallics have always been in style, with their high brilliance and light play. An important fact is to be able to balance out the shine with different tones and colors. With its gradient shine on the dial, the SHE-3052 comes with Swarovski crystals studded on the bezel and hour markers.

With its understated elegance and sheen, satin can make women feel like goddesses. The SHE-3043PG comes with sparkling Swarovski crystals on the bezel, hour markers, and bands alongside a 3-dial display.

Camo and Khaki are gradually coming into style. The BGA-230, inspired by the military palette, has a 3D Index with improved visibility and dual dial for a world time feature.

Sporty-cool is having the run of its decade. With jerseys, hoodies, and tracksuits, comfort and style have never looked better together. The BA-110TX is available in an array of pop colors and its sporty design is ideal for outdoor activities.

The biker jacket’s evolution has resulted in a more punked up version in recent years. The BGA-195 has a studded dimensional diamante motif on its dial, in addition to world time function.

What’s essential to running is the comfort, and of course, a sense of pride. With the BGA-240, add a little luxury to all your sessions with its easily readable dial and functional additions of a stopwatch and countdown timer.

