Fashion
April 03, 2017

7 Trends To Try This Summer

Text by Saumya Sinha. Photographs by Viral Bhayani

From all-white everything to delicate sheer layers, we round up the most promising trends

A fresh take on details, fabrics and workmanship flourished through the eclectic collections shown at the recent fashion weeks. As a result, this season’s wardrobes get a playful edge. Cherished hand-me-downs are given a twist and old staples abandoned to make way for new ones. The ’80s are revisited with big shoulder pads, customised denims, lamé, waist-cinching numbers and ruffles (that’s right, they aren’t going anywhere!). Designers eschew anti-fit shirts and boxy dresses for ladylike silhouettes of the ’30s. Sustainability takes centre stage with handlooms, crafts and organic fabrics make their mark on the runway. Free-flowing shapes mix with high-octane colours, OTT embellishments seem like the perfect sartorial companions for after-parties and fancy galas, and quirky minimalistic designs are bound to be the ultimate hits in the months to come.

Blank Canvas

When mercury levels are soaring there’s no better colour to adopt than white, in all its soothing shades. This time it is also paired with punchy hints of metallic. Uncomplicated and unequalled in its simplicity, give the hue a personalised spin and surprise yourself — just because you’re hanging around in a buttoned-up shirt doesn’t mean you can’t spruce it up with a pair of silver brocade pants.

Waisted Interest

A wave of femininity breaks over fashion with elegant cuts and tailored pieces. Move over androgyny, the attention is back on the hourglass figure with cinched, paper-bag and fold-over waists taking over from the slew of anti-fit shirt dresses that anchored our wardrobe in the past few seasons.

 

Bare Necessity

Our fascination with the cold shoulder is on the rise with cut-out and leg-of-mutton sleeves from the ’80s. Balance it out with just one independent accoutrement ­— a pair of chandelier earrings or a choker to make a striking statement.

Sheer Madness

Our favourite fabrics are back in action, but this time they take form in tonal dressing. Combat the sweltering weather in chiffons, silks, organzas and linens. Diaphanous separates get sexier for the evening with dainty garden prints and layers of ruches. Add a hip touch to the trend with madcap pairings; translucent jackets with crop tops and printed bombers over lighter-than-air saris are the way to go.

 

Heavy Metal

Metallics from the ’90s are back with a bang with gleaming jumpsuits, shimmering lehngas and flashy blouses. Take the understated route with gold or platinum accents on an off-kilter piece of jewellery or sneakers, or go bold with bling from top to toe; the options are endless.

 

Muted Glow

Combine your love for pastels and bright colours with beguiling sorbet shades. From Benarasi lehngas to straight fit salwar kameez sets or ghararas, the delicate hues are a welcome break from overbearing reds and pinks.

 

Ruffle Mania

Flirtatious Spanish silhouettes set the tone for a playful summer. Flamboyant flounces in all sizes spell romance, fun and comfort all at once. In the sea of sameness, wear your frills and ruffles in unexpected ways such as on sari borders, dupattas or as long sashes.

