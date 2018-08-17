Fashion

7 Shows We’re Looking Forward To At Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018

From Amit Aggarwal’s first-ever menswear showcase to Monisha Jaising’s grand finale featuring a performance by Cirque du Soleil

Good Earth makes its debut

Titled ‘The Miniaturist’, Good Earth will present its couture collection in collaboration with Namrata Rathi on the LFW runway for the first time. Paying homage to the intricate embroidery of Gota, the designer has created a delicate meshwork of patterns that can only truly be appreciated when viewed up close, as is the case with miniatures. Each item of clothing is the result of a collaborative effort between the designer and the artists who have lent their creative sensibilities to produce a collection that is reminiscent of wedding wardrobes from a century ago. As a way of pledging their allegiance to slow fashion, you can expect to see 27 ensembles in the brand’s trademark pastel colour palette of which there will be only a single piece.

Amit Aggarwal launches menswear

You’ve seen his geometric patterns adorn the bodies of women for years now but this season will see the subversive designer diversifying into menswear. Taking cues from kinetic movements and energies, Aggarwal will showcase a collection that celebrates vintage Phulkari on undulating silhouettes. Comprising arctic, pearl white, silver grey and radiant black, the palette is ideal for a man who likes design to do the talking and lets colours take a backseat.

Abraham & Thakore’s first-ever showcase

Right on the heels of the duo’s collection titled ‘Sadak Smart’ which they showcased at Amazon India Fashion Week in March comes Abraham & Thakore’s first showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week, eccentrically titled ‘Cocktails and Samosas’.Comprising sophisticated evening wear that consists of clean simple shapes and separates, the collection is inspired by the Eastern tradition of wrapping and tying traditional pieces like the Baku, the Kimono and the Sarong. They had presented a menswear capsule of around 4-5 looks at the Summer/Resort 2017 edition where they shared the stage with stalwarts like Aneeth Arora and Rajesh Pratap Singh, but expect to be wowed by a full-fledged collection this time around.

Rajesh Pratap Singh’s ultra-sustainable TENCEL collection

Last season, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, Rajesh Pratap Singh presented a novel eco-collection in collaboration with Tencel. In a bid to solder this association, the designer has joined forces with the Australian company once again to create a sustainable line that will represent innovation on a global level with green fibres and artisanal textiles. For the first time in the label’s history, the designer will put forth an ethnic collection with womenswear and menswear that will employ celebrated Indian weaves such as Chanderi, Benarasi, Jamdani and hand-block prints using a variety of yarns and fabrics by Tencel. The best part? This manufacturing operation recycles processed water and reuses the solvent at a recovery rate of more than 99% in addition to allowing the garment to biodegrade in six weeks when introduced to compost.

The latest batch of Gen Next designers

From the platform that gave us gems like Rahul Mishra, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Kallol Dutta and Aneeth Arora, Gen Next designers have a legacy to live up to and we’re excited to see what the current crop of novices have to offer. From Ajay Kumar Singh’s label Aur that converts motifs drawn by mentally disabled children and into digitally printed graphics to Anurag Gupta’s collection which has been inspired by M.C. Escher’s Day and Night artwork, we’re looking forward to what this fresh crop will present this season.

An exclusive peek at Indigene

This season, the label’s founders Jaya Bhatt and Ruchi Tripathi travelled to Bhuj to work with the Khatri family with whom they have been acquainted before the inception of Indigene. Bhatt and Tripathi take pride in working with craft clusters where the garments are created by communities with centuries-old traditions. Every season, they travel to Bhuj and Kutch to work with this family of printers in order to procure the collection’s trademark dyed fabric

Monisha Jaising’s finale in collaboration with Cirque du Soleil

If you thought Monisha Jaising was done with grand spectacles — like the venue for her opening show at Lakmé Fashion Week S/R 2017 atop a luxury cruise liner, you would be wide of the mark. As the grand finale designer this season, Jaising will have her show-stopping ensemble flaunted by Lakmé’s brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan. But that’s not all — Cirque du Soleil, one of the world’s largest theatrical producers, will perform their never-seen-before show BAZZAR which will include top-class acrobatics, impressive choreographies and fascinating characters brought to life with original costumes.

