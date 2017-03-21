Luxury & Brands

What Makes These Bulgari Watches Iconic?

Up-to-the-minute and timeless, Bulgari consistently presents horological masterpieces

A unique blend of Italian flair and Swiss accuracy, Bulgari is revered for timepieces that don’t conform to the norm. The brand’s dedication to horological innovation for more than a century is unquestionable; the robust contemporary aesthetic and audaciousness in its vision repeatedly gives it a reputation for being ahead of its time. As a maison that has never failed to bring wonder and novel ideas to the table, it is one to watch this year for tasteful designs and technical brilliance.

Creating an interesting contrast and lending complexity to the original LVCEA, the new LVCEA Moon Phases embody feminine sophistication at its best. The added indication on the dial comes with a touch of colour, as the sky against which the moon is seemingly suspended matches the hue of the intense blue, bright red or plum purple alligator leather strap.

The LVCEA in Gold and Steel, however, stays true to its classic allure while undergoing a slight makeover with steel illuminating both the case and linked bracelet or in a two-tone pink-gold and steel avatar that is head-turning to say the least.

Geometrical and architectural in design while maintaining a hassle-free and comfortable vibe, Octo Ultranero is dedicated to the modern man. Offered in all black or with contrasting red hands and hour-markers which stand out against a jet-black background, it is made up of a DLC-treated case with a black lacquer dial, is powered by the brand’s in-house BVL 193 movement and is held by a black rubber strap.

The new Octo Roma introduces an elegant yet urban touch while respecting the design fundamentals of the model. Inspired by the octagonal motifs adorning the Basilica of Maxentius in Rome, the shape was used in the 2000s for grand complication pieces. While this is still the prime focus, the steel, gold or two-tone case is complemented by seamless leather straps that are especially suited for daily wear. The dial is available in three variations — white, black and brown.

Marking another watchmaking feat, the brand has further reinvented an ultra-thin magnum opus by offering a skeletonised version of the BVL 268 Finissimo calibre in the new Octo Finissimo Tourbillon Skeleton. In playing with dimensions, transparency and paradoxes, it delivers excellence in an assertive but not aggressive fashion. The water-resistant case is crafted from platinum and enhanced by a platinum crown with a ceramic insert.

Both a refined timepiece and statement accessory, the legendary Serpenti model is cloaked in mysterious black in the new Serpenti Spiga. Surprisingly free of any gem setting, the all-black or pink-gold and black watch appeals to the outgoing urban woman with refined taste, and the high-tech ceramic adds to its sleek appeal.

Staying one step ahead of trends as always, the new Serpenti Tubogas flaunts a new reptilian casing. A double-coil steel version comes with a strong burgundy dial, while a steel and gold version — with both single and double coils — is distinguished by an elegant slate grey version.