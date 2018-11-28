Beauty

6 New Beauty Brands Worth Your Attention

From an Austrian brand that specialises in Ayurvedic products to a cosmetics’ company that uses only paraben-free formulations, we compile a list of the latest entrants in the market that caught our eye….

Laneige

Why it’s great for your skin: You know how there are memes all over the internet that say water is the best cure for almost every cosmetic problem in the universe? While Instagram culture might hype the benefits of H20 to an almost ridiculous level, there’s no denying that water is actually one of the best things you can put into your body. Operating on this principle, Korean skincare brand Laneige specialises in hydration-packed products combined with cutting-edge water technology that deliver glowing skin and sparkling beauty for women on the go. These products cater to various skin concerns of women whose skin is losing its vitality due to stress and hazardous public spaces. This couldn’t have come at a better time, seeing how India’s metropolitan cities are battling a perennial smog problem.

Verve recommends: Laneige’s Water Bank Moisture Cream that promises to nourish your skin round the clock.

Buy it at Nykaa.

Aveda

Why it’s great for your skin: While it’s ironic for a brand that’s derived from the traditional Hindu system of medicine to be developed outside India, the story of Aveda’s founder Horst Rechelbacher, who was born in Austria in 1941, and created his first Clove Shampoo in a kitchen sink in Minneapolis after a retreat in India in the 70s, is an inspiring one. The brand, which believes in the power of nature and employs the use of pure flower and plant essences in its products, has been cruelty-free since day one and takes its environmental mission very seriously — right from having wind-powered manufacturing plants to giving back to the communities it sources from. Moreover, Aveda sources multiple ingredients like organic amla and turmeric from India, with one of their organic farms being located in Umbari, Maharashtra, so you can rest assured that this is the real deal. A great bargain for people who have all the secrets (and ingredients) of Ayurveda right at their fingertips but are too lazy to make their own concoctions.

Verve recommends: Aveda’s Be Curly Shampoo which enhances curls, combats frizz and boosts shine in curly or wavy hair.

Buy it at Nykaa and Sephora.

Ilana Organics

Why it’s great for your skin: One of the most interesting claims to be made by a brand, Ilana Organics’ website welcomes you by saying ‘Our stuff is so natural, you can eat it.’ With shampoo bars that exude a distinctive apple cider vinegar or chamomile mint fragrance or a soap bar that is reminiscent of hibiscus roses, orange grapefruits or coffee oatmeal, the beauty brand — that was launched early this year by 22-year-old Nikita Deshpande — taps beautifully into the millennial’s penchant for products that indulge their olfactory senses. Ilana Organics uses vegan oils with customised bases that cater to different kinds of skin and hair. The brand also follows the naked packaging approach where the soaps are covered in just a thin strip of recycled paper that carries a label to help you identify its ingredients.

Verve recommends: Ilana Organics’ Pomegranate and Camellia Reviving Moisture Mask that reveals smooth, dewy skin after five minutes of application.

Buy it at Ilana Organics.

Arata Zero Chemicals

Why it’s great for your skin: As is evident from its name, this 100% natural, zero chemical, unisex and homegrown personal care brand aims to ensure that your body doesn’t come into contact with a single chemical, at least by way of beauty products. Arata Zero Chemicals’ products look, smell and feel fantastic on the skin and hair without employing the use of a single synthetic ingredient, made possible through years of rigorous product development and collaboration with some of India’s finest cosmetologists and production specialists. Perhaps the most noteworthy advantage of using this indigenous brand is that your skin won’t break out or your hair won’t fall off even if you pick a product that doesn’t suit you owing to its all-natural goodness. We love a safe bet, don’t we?

Verve recommends: Arata Zero Chemical’s Hair Gel and Hair Cream combo which comes with the promise of no hairfall, thinning or whitening.

Buy it at Arata.

Ikkai

Why it’s great for your skin: Aptly christened ‘Ikkai’ which is Japanese for ‘one time’, this premium organic skincare brand is a novel offering by Lotus Herbals that specialises in a single-use range of beauty products which includes masks, peels, souffles and face packs. While your decision to purchase Ikkai’s products may be based on its absolutely delicious packaging, you will return to the brand for its organic formulations that administer a higher concentration of active ingredients to provide safe and natural care effectively. With products that claim to make a difference to your skin in barely five minutes, Ikkai is your go-to brand to combat the effects of stress, pollution and an unhealthy lifestyle. Moreover, the compact packaging allows you to also carry the masks and peels on your travels so a quick trip to the washroom is all you need for happy, shiny skin.

Verve recommends: Ikkai’s Choco Delight Face Mask that rejuvenates and hydrates your skin giving it the kind of glow that you can only get from eating real chocolates.

Buy it at Nykaa.

The Balm

A special mention: Although the other brands on this list fall under the category of skincare, San Francisco-based make-up brand The Balm — that arrived in India a couple of months ago — finds itself on here owing to the fact that it is paraben and cruelty-free. Parabens, which are carcinogenic in nature, are the most widely used preservatives in personal care products, stopping fungus, bacteria and other microbes from growing in your products, especially in the moist, warm environment of a bathroom. Many pharmaceutical experts maintain that it is a challenge to create products without the use of parabens and the fact that The Balm is completely paraben-free is an achievement unto itself. Additionally, the packaging is entirely gorgeous being kitschy and teasing in equal parts, complete with bright pin-up illustrations of coquettish girls with names like Mary, Beattie and Bonnie. With creatively named products like ‘In The Balm of your Hand’, ‘Even Steven’ and Bahama Mama’, this brand knows how to reel its customers right in while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Verve recommends: The Balm’s Nude Dude eyeshadow palette which comes with 12 triple-milled shades that can be worn alone or layered for added intensity.

Buy it Nykaa.