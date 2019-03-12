Fashion

5 Things We Look Forward To At The Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week 2019

Pankaj & Nidhi promote glam-luxe with their art-inspired separates, Diksha Khanna will present zari denim and Heumn pays homage to Kashmir, starting tomorrow.

Diksha Khanna breathes a new lease of life into denim

Denim connoisseur and lover of all things sustainable, designer Diksha Khanna will present her line Hadith at the upcoming fashion week. Khanna’s work with denim saris brought her into the limelight and it seems like she isn’t done with the fabric yet. Quilted handloom denim fabric patterned with khadi and zari is her latest project and one that we are eagerly waiting for. This will be accentuated with crocheted layers and cross-stitch embroideries in a colour palette inspired from the spices of Middle-east markets.

Vaishali S resurrects a forgotten textile from Karnataka



Designer and textile revivalist Vaishali Shadangule is on a mission this season – one that is aimed at saving the art of the centuries-old weave, Khun, Originating in Guledgudda, Karnataka, this handloom textile was on the verge of decline with few families practicing the art of weaving. Shadangule’s collection Bisra is a modern interpretation of traditional aesthetics and an attempt to draw the attention of the fashion world to the charismatic charm and glory Khun inherits.

Huemn holds the flag high for genderless fashion



Designers Pranav Misra and Shyma Shetty continue their bit to champion non-binary clothing with an ode to the raw energy of the youth of Kashmir. Meticulously handmade surfaces that recreate photographs are casually paired with athleisure details and fabrics such as denim and fleece. The collection also has hand-cut rubber and leather appliqué and photographic prints. Featuring strong separates with comfortable, understated and unique detailing, the collection has been paired with Alter the Icons (ATI) shoe styles by Reebok Classic India.

Amrich weave a handloom tale with shibori and stripes



This AW’19, designers Amit Vijaya and Richard Pandav aim to create an immaculate confluence of shapes, fabrics, colours and surfaces with Indian handloom and craft traditions. The exquisite natural textiles have been specially developed in different parts of the country in khadi cotton, wool, silks and silk blends. Interesting fabric manipulations have been created with thick khadi cotton yarn woven with tussar silk and elegant shibori patterns. The colour palette is subdued yet bold in shades of black, red, blue and green. Hand-embroideries with thread work and beads and hand-made metal sequins add an element of interest to the elegant textiles.

Pankaj & Nidhi seamlessly blend art with fashion

Dutch artist Jan Davidsz. de Heem’s Still Life with Flowers in a Glass Vase (1650-1683) was the starting point of designer-duo Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja’s autumn-winter collection. The designers worked their graphic sensibilities to make a collection revolving around florals, origami like geometric patterns on rich taffeta, silk velvets and organza. Handcut petals and discs, squares and trellises in fabric and metallic faux leather have been created to embellish the pieces. The shapes are modern – off shoulder jumpsuits, voluminous winter coats, sportswear-inspired sweatshirt dresses and tops, layered with transparent trenches and ruffled evening blouses.