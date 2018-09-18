Fashion

5 Moments That Deserved Their Own Award At The 2018 Emmys

From a sassy parody featuring a diverse cast to a surprise proposal, these episodes were as juicy as your favourite television shows

We solved it (but did they?)

The opening number from the night, ironically titled We solved it!, was a cheeky way of highlighting the continued lack of diversity in Hollywood even though this year’s edition was touted as the most inclusive one to have ever taken place. Featuring a stellar star cast that included Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Sterling K. Brown, Ricky Martin, John Legend, and RuPaul — plus Andy Samberg, who discovered there was no place for a straight white guy in the performance, the satirical performance was a parody of the industry snags that were believed to have been dealt with, but clearly weren’t. That’s some great television right there.

A whole new world

In a move that saw the awards embrace modern media wholeheartedly, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first streaming series to win top Emmy comedy honours. Centered around the life of an unhappy 1950s homemaker liberated by stand-up comedy, the sitcom earned lead actress honours in a comedy show for star Rachel Brosnahan; Alex Borstein went home with the best supporting actor trophy, and the series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino nabbed writing and directing awards.

Love (and a proposal) is in the air

When Glenn Weiss began delivering his speech for winning the Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special, his monologue took a turn that none of us were expecting. He earnestly confessed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen, “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.” Weiss made the proposal official by inviting Svendsen up to the stage, where he got down on one knee and said, “Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore, on your finger, in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?” Svendsen accepted to the sound of thunderous applause.

The Great Gadsby

Dealing openly with the sexism, homophobia, and assaults that Gadsby has dealt with in her own life, Nanette became a topic of conversation for all the right reasons earlier this year. So, it was quite natural for the Australian comedian-cum-writer to be greeted warmly when she went on stage to present the award for outstanding directing for a drama series. What was not expected was the furore it created on social media, clamouring for her to host the entire show next year, based on her one-minute bit. We think it had something to do with one of her lines: “Nobody knows what jokes are these days, especially men. That’s why I’m presenting alone.”

A golden moment for a golden girl

The Emmys are practically home to Betty White considering that the Golden Girls star has racked up 24 nominations since her first one in 1951, winning eight awards over the years. In her speech — that she had to wait to begin because the applause just wouldn’t die down — she said, “Little did I dream that I would be here and it’s incredible that I’m still in this business, and you are still putting up with me. Believe me, I’m thanking you. It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”

