Fashion
September 18, 2018

5 Moments That Deserved Their Own Award At The 2018 Emmys

Text by Sadaf Shaikh

From a sassy parody featuring a diverse cast to a surprise proposal, these episodes were as juicy as your favourite television shows

We solved it (but did they?)

The opening number from the night, ironically titled We solved it!, was a cheeky way of highlighting the continued lack of diversity in Hollywood even though this year’s edition was touted as the most inclusive one to have ever taken place. Featuring a stellar star cast that included Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Sterling K. Brown, Ricky Martin, John Legend, and RuPaul — plus Andy Samberg, who discovered there was no place for a straight white guy in the performance, the satirical performance was a parody of the industry snags that were believed to have been dealt with, but clearly weren’t. That’s some great television right there.

A whole new world

In a move that saw the awards embrace modern media wholeheartedly, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel became the first streaming series to win top Emmy comedy honours. Centered around the life of an unhappy 1950s homemaker liberated by stand-up comedy, the sitcom earned lead actress honours in a comedy show for star Rachel Brosnahan; Alex Borstein went home with the best supporting actor trophy, and the series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino nabbed writing and directing awards.

Love (and a proposal) is in the air

When Glenn Weiss began delivering his speech for winning the Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special, his monologue took a turn that none of us were expecting. He earnestly confessed to his girlfriend Jan Svendsen, “You wonder why I don’t like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife.” Weiss made the proposal official by inviting Svendsen up to the stage, where he got down on one knee and said, “Jan, I want to put this ring that my mom wore, on your finger, in front of all these people and in front of my mom and your parents watching from above. Will you marry me?” Svendsen accepted to the sound of thunderous applause.

The Great Gadsby

Dealing openly with the sexism, homophobia, and assaults that Gadsby has dealt with in her own life, Nanette became a topic of conversation for all the right reasons earlier this year. So, it was quite natural for the Australian comedian-cum-writer to be greeted warmly when she went on stage to present the award for outstanding directing for a drama series. What was not expected was the furore it created on social media, clamouring for her to host the entire show next year, based on her one-minute bit. We think it had something to do with one of her lines: “Nobody knows what jokes are these days, especially men. That’s why I’m presenting alone.”

A golden moment for a golden girl

The Emmys are practically home to Betty White considering that the Golden Girls star has racked up 24 nominations since her first one in 1951, winning eight awards over the years. In her speech — that she had to wait to begin because the applause just wouldn’t die down — she said, “Little did I dream that I would be here and it’s incredible that I’m still in this business, and you are still putting up with me. Believe me, I’m thanking you. It’s incredible that you can stay in a career this long and still have people put up with you. I wish they did that at home.”

Meanwhile, we trained our sartorial lens on the red carpet to pick the most glamorous celebrities:

  Allison Janney in Prabal Gurung
    Allison Janney in Prabal Gurung
  Angela Sarafyan in Christian Siriano
    Angela Sarafyan in Christian Siriano
  Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad Couture with John Legend
    Chrissy Teigen in Zuhair Murad Couture with John Legend
  Claire Foy in Calvin Klein by Appointment
    Claire Foy in Calvin Klein by Appointment
  Constance Wu in Jason Wu
    Constance Wu in Jason Wu
  Emilia Clarke in Christian Dior Haute Couture
    Emilia Clarke in Christian Dior Haute Couture
  Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra
    Evan Rachel Wood in Altuzarra
  Issa Rae in Vera Wang
    Issa Rae in Vera Wang
  Jessica Biel in Ralph and Russo Couture with Justin Timberlake
    Jessica Biel in Ralph and Russo Couture with Justin Timberlake
  Joey King in Zac Posen with Zac Posen
    Joey King in Zac Posen with Zac Posen
  Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano
    Leslie Jones in Christian Siriano
  Mandy Moore in Rodarte
    Mandy Moore in Rodarte
  Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera
    Michelle Dockery in Carolina Herrera
  Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein by Appointment
    Millie Bobby Brown in Calvin Klein by Appointment
  Padma Lakshmi in J. Mendel
    Padma Lakshmi in J. Mendel
  Penelope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture
    Penelope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture
  Rachel Brosnahan in Oscar de la Renta
    Rachel Brosnahan in Oscar de la Renta
  Regina King in Christian Siriano
    Regina King in Christian Siriano
  Samira Wiley in Jenny Packham
    Samira Wiley in Jenny Packham
  Sandra Oh in Ralph And Russo Couture
    Sandra Oh in Ralph And Russo Couture
  Sarah Paulson in Oscar de la Renta
    Sarah Paulson in Oscar de la Renta
  Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell
    Thandie Newton in Brandon Maxwell
  Tiffany Haddish in Atelier Prabal Gurung
    Tiffany Haddish in Atelier Prabal Gurung
  Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture
    Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture
  Vanessa Kirby in Tom Ford
    Vanessa Kirby in Tom Ford
  Yara Shahidi in Gucci
    Yara Shahidi in Gucci
