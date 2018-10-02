Beauty

5 Blogs Catering Dedicatedly To The Oft-Ignored Indian Curly Hair

Unlike most hair types, curly hair needs a lot more focused care and these blogs will help you do it the right way

As a child I knew I had curly hair, but had no idea how to take care of them, or that they needed a certain kind of care. So, I looked unruly when I grew them out — like I’d just tumbled out of bed — and from my parents to the salons, they had only one advice: chop it off. I didn’t mind much back then, that is until I came across Diana Ross. With a cloud of curls in an afro (or ‘fro) above her head, the diva helped me embrace my coils and I would often try and convince my folks that I had to have that mane. I fell through the rabbit hole that the internet is, jumping from site to site about how to care for curly hair.

While there are many methods, the most prominently followed is the Curly Girl method — and no, the gender binary really doesn’t count here. Information about curly hair is vast, ranging from the type of curls one has to a whole host of products sans sulphates, silicones and parabens — perfect for curly hair — that I didn’t know were available in the country. I decided to add ‘India’s tag to my search for ‘Curly Hair Blogs’ for more clarity. I chanced upon a number of them that cater to curls from the subcontinent, and are replete with home remedies, videos, tutorials, reviews and even indianised adaptations of the CG method, so that you aren’t alone like I was, growing up.

Right Ringlets by Asha Barrak

One of the first few blogs compiling processes and methods for curly hair from around the world is Right Ringlets. Started in 2014 by Asha Barrak — an IT professional now based in Singapore — the blog was a revelation for Indian folks with curly hair at the time. Growing up in India, Barrak too wanted straight and silky-smooth hair. After discovering how people outside kept such defined curls — a long curiosity — she hasn’t looked back. She says, “This blog is to help all those Indian people who are yet to discover their curly & wavy hair splendour and to help them transform their tied down curls to a glorious crown.” Apart from the blog, Barrak also started ‘Indian Curl Pride’ as a Facebook group a year later, with a following of over 25K.

The Curious Jalebi by Pallavi Juneja

Monikered with the most apt Indian analogy for curly hair, Juneja’s The Curious Jalebi has attained a large following over a short period of time. The 25-year old social media marketer from Delhi detested her hair as her mum would, “comb it into submission with tonnes of oil”. Growing increasingly tired of the nicknames she’d earn and watching “heroines with straight hair in movies, ads and magazines”, she gave in to getting them chemically smoothened. Not only did the treatment barely last, but she also lost a lot of hair. Her main aim through the blog now is to help,“curly girls to love & take care of their hair well.”

Curlacious by Divya Madaswamy

Chennai’s 30-year old Divya Madaswamy knows how terribly frizzy curly hair can get in the city’s humid weather. 3 years ago, before a birthday and in dire need of a solution, she resorted to straightening her hair and ended up burning it. While the shape of her curls were affected, she wasn’t deterred and after some hard research, he she found Curlacious in 2015. Through her transition from “painful combing, dreaded haircuts, frightening frizzes”, she’s learnt what not to do and believes that, “living in denial by not accepting our naturally curly hair is a sin we should never commit.”

Curls And Beauty Diary by Anjana Muralidharan

Anjana Muralidharan — who’s recently moved to The Netherlands from Bangalore — remembers “the days when I would comb and brush my hair over and over again expecting miracles to happen, but my hair forever looked like hay.” In 2009, after learning to love her hair, the 28-year old only found very few bloggers in the scene and decided to bring Curls And Beauty Diary to fruition in 2015. While curly hair products can bought, Muralidharan suggests that if one researches right, there are many homemade recipes that can diminish the splurges.

Honest Liz by Elizabeth Alex

As a child, Alex had to keep short hair since her parents found it easier and only grew her hair out after the age of 15. As she started her blog in 2017, Alex believed that the regular ‘wash and go’ just don’t cut it for curly hair and that over time, it’d help to invest good products, even if they do cost a little above the average. She now — on Honest Liz — reviews and supports curly hair product businesses run by women in the UK, which have made their name on Instagram. “I live a natural and pro-organic life, and that helps a lot,” she says.