Beauty

5 Beauty Rules For A Dreamy Summer

Throw caution to the wind and embrace what your heart fancies, as pastel and bright hues join forces to make a splash

Pair an audacious mouth with delicate smoky eyes

Les 4 Ombres Codes Elegants 274, Crayon Khol Noir, Palette Sourcils de Chanel, Crayon a Levres Rouge Noir, Rouge Allure Rouge Noir 109, Jouescontraste 370 Elegance, Le Vernis 18 Rouge Noir Crystal earrings, studs, both from Swarovski, Mumbai. Net bow, stylists own.

Tinted lips with clumpy lashes add a sophisticated edge

Les Beiges Palette Regard Belle Mine Naturelle, Crayon Contour des Yeux Noir Le Volume Noir Intense Mascara, Rouge Coco Shine Golden Sands 537, Le Vernis 558 Saragasso Embellished organza dress, by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Mumbai.

Nothing spells classic glamour like glossy red lips and tips

StyloYeux Waterproof Noir Intense, Joues Contraste Rose Glacier, Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur No 5 Rouge, Rouge Allure 176 Independante, Rouge Coco Gloss 756, Le Vernis 528 Rouge Puissant Organza dress, by Gauri and Nainika, New Delhi.

No need to stick to one lip shade when you can play with ombre

Codes Subtils 278, Rouge Allure Velvet 50 La Romanesque, JouesContraste Elegance 370, Le Vernis Sea Whip 564, Black Satin 219 Embroidered organza dress, by Anita Dongre; layered necklace, from Swarovski. Both in Mumbai.

Sun-kissed skin is a summer staple that will never go out of style