April 05, 2017

5 Beauty Rules For A Dreamy Summer

Photographed by Aneev Rao. Realisation by Aparrna Gupta. Make-up by Dominique Papadopoulos, Chanel International Make-up Artist. Styling by Divyak D’souza. Assisted by Zenia Daruvala. Model Courtesy: Ashika Pratt, TFM India. Hair by Florian Hurel, For Artist Factory India. Nails by Arena Imsong, For Jean-Claude Biguine Salon And Spa, India. Plants by Plants World Nursery. Flowers by The Bloom Room

Throw caution to the wind and embrace what your heart fancies, as pastel and bright hues join forces to make a splash

Pair an audacious mouth with delicate smoky eyes

Tinted lips with clumpy lashes add a sophisticated edge

Nothing spells classic glamour like glossy red lips and tips

No need to stick to one lip shade when you can play with ombre

Sun-kissed skin is a summer staple that will never go out of style

