Beauty
5 Beauty Rules For A Dreamy Summer
Photographed by Aneev Rao. Realisation by Aparrna Gupta. Make-up by Dominique Papadopoulos, Chanel International Make-up Artist. Styling by Divyak D’souza. Assisted by Zenia Daruvala. Model Courtesy: Ashika Pratt, TFM India. Hair by Florian Hurel, For Artist Factory India. Nails by Arena Imsong, For Jean-Claude Biguine Salon And Spa, India. Plants by Plants World Nursery. Flowers by The Bloom Room
Pair an audacious mouth with delicate smoky eyes
Les 4 Ombres Codes Elegants 274, Crayon Khol Noir, Palette Sourcils de Chanel,
Crayon a Levres Rouge Noir, Rouge Allure Rouge Noir 109, Jouescontraste 370 Elegance, Le Vernis 18 Rouge Noir
Crystal earrings, studs, both from Swarovski, Mumbai. Net bow, stylists own.
Tinted lips with clumpy lashes add a sophisticated edge
Les Beiges Palette Regard Belle Mine Naturelle, Crayon Contour des Yeux Noir
Le Volume Noir Intense Mascara, Rouge Coco Shine Golden Sands 537, Le Vernis 558 Saragasso
Embellished organza dress, by Falguni and Shane Peacock, Mumbai.
Nothing spells classic glamour like glossy red lips and tips
StyloYeux Waterproof Noir Intense, Joues Contraste Rose Glacier, Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur No 5 Rouge, Rouge Allure 176 Independante, Rouge Coco Gloss 756, Le Vernis 528 Rouge Puissant
Organza dress, by Gauri and Nainika, New Delhi.
No need to stick to one lip shade when you can play with ombre
Codes Subtils 278, Rouge Allure Velvet 50 La Romanesque, JouesContraste Elegance 370,
Le Vernis Sea Whip 564, Black Satin 219
Embroidered organza dress, by Anita Dongre; layered necklace, from Swarovski. Both in Mumbai.
Sun-kissed skin is a summer staple that will never go out of style
Blue Serum, Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation No 60, Le Blanc de Chanel, Camelia de Chanel Illuminating Powder, Les Beiges Healthy Glow Luminous Colour Deep, Rouge Coco Gloss 786, Illusion d'Ombre Mirage, Le Volume Noir Mascara, Le Vernis 560 Coquillage and Coralium 562
Silk scarf, by Ashima Leena, New Delhi.