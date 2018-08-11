Beauty

5 Beauty Minutes With The House Of Misu Duo

From how they mastered the art of tightlining to maintaining that glow on a red-eye flight, Mitali Sagar and Summiyya Patni give us a glimpse into their skin and makeup regime

Best advice from your dermatologist?

Mitali: “Dr Nina Madnani has told me to never unnecessarily touch the skin on my face and to avoid facials until I am older and absolutely need them.”

Summiyya: “Dr Harsha Bijlani and her advice is to always use sunscreen even when it seems like a gloomy day.”

Most underrated product?

MI “Caudalie Beauty Elixir.”

SU: “Toppik Hair Building Fibers.”

A good hair day starts with?

MI: “A super healthy diet because it truly does help keep your hair strong. I never crash diet and I love using the Kérastase Elixir Ultime.”

SU: “Cysteine supplements and other multivitamins.”

Best beauty advice?

MI: “To always make it a point to wash your makeup off before bed was something my mum said to me first as a teenager.I never listened but I’veve come a long way since.”

SU: “My skin doctor told me to focus on keeping my skin healthy because no matter how great a makeup artist you are, you cannot cover bad skin.”

What is your daily personal skincare routine?

MI: “After showering, I start by applying a few drops of a serum like the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II on my face and under my eyes. This is followed by a dab of Ducray Ictyane Hd Emollient Cream and some La Mer Reparative Face Sun Lotion SPF 30.”

SU: “I too start with Estée Lauder’s ANR followed by Bobbi Brown’s Hydrating Eye Cream and Clinique’s Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator. Suncreen is a must and I use a mineral formula from Clinique.”

A beauty buy that is most precious to you?

MI: “My Giorgio Armani Master Corrector has been a godsend because I don’t need any other coverage.”

SU: “My Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint works like magic since I have oily skin.”

Over the years, what’s been the biggest risk you’ve taken with your look?

MI: “The Victoria Beckham bob cut I tried my freshman year, but I have to say that I think I rocked it.”

SU: “Crimped hair for a major shoot.”

A bizarre beauty treatment you tried or were almost tempted to try?

MI: “When I was a young teen, I tried to convince my parents that I needed a nose job to fix the tiny bump on my nose. Thank goodness they didn’t bite!”

SU: “Platelet Rich Plasma therapy (PRP) to strengthen and improve my hair quality.”

Your fragrance of choice?

MI: “Giorgio Armani Sì Eau de Toilette.”

SU: “AERIN Iris Meadow.”

Beauty advice you’d give your 16-year old self?

MI: “Moisturise as often as humanly possible.”

SU: “Take better care of your hair and do not fall for the allure of straightening treatments.”

What tricks have you picked up from makeup artists?

MI: “From a makeup artist, I learnt the right way to create perfect, natural looking brows and how to selectively highlight points on the face to bring out my features.”

SU: “A great trick I learnt was tightlining to make my eyes pop and how to use a bronzer to shape my nose.”

How do you keep yourself in shape?

MI: “A mix of pilates and weights at the gym.”

SU: “A mix of pilates and boot camp workouts.”

How do you ensure your skin stays perfect?

MI: “I often use the Estée Lauder Set + Refresh Perfecting Makeup Mist.”

SU: “The Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer is fabulous.”

Your in-flight beauty routine?

MI: “Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion and Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Synchronized Recovery Complex II are my go-tos along with a spritz of Caudalie Beauty Elixir.”

SU: “For me, it’s the Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator along with the Estée Lauder ANR eye cream that I need to apply periodically during the flight.”