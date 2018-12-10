Style Picks

4 Ways To Incorporate ‘Living Coral’, Pantone’s 2019 Colour Of The Year

Move over Ultra Violet, there’s a new colour in town

To reflect the essence of our times, Pantone — the company that helps colours find their language — has been announcing a new colour for every year since the last 19 years. The colour finds its way into the works of all kinds of designers across the world to enable them to define their work and trends better and more clearly.

Initially, the selected colour was just an “afterthought”, discussed between a few individuals in the last quarter of the year, but now, a 20-person team called the Pantone colour institute starts researching for recurring patterns of colour, right from the beginning of the year, over a course of nine months. During this time, trends are analysed and new colour influences are sought out.

Moving on from last year’s Ultra Violet, 2019’s colour of the year is “Living Coral”, as it’s “an animating and life-affirming coral hue with a golden undertone that energizes and enlivens with a softer edge”. More importantly, the selection acknowledges the significance coral reefs have as one of the most important ecosystems on earth, since they “provide shelter to a diverse kaleidoscope of colour”.

While the colour energises us to look ahead at the year with care and concern for the reefs and looks beautiful on our social media feeds, here are a few ways in which you can incorporate its many hues:

Clothes

Wear the colour like second skin; designers, labels, fashion houses and brands have all used the hue in different ways in the past season. While RmKV Silk’s handloom sari and Shift’s little velvet number is perfect for the on-going wedding season, Fendi and Rahul Mishra’s dresses will keep you comfortable for the Summer to come.

Accessories

The colour also pops when accessorised well, like these Hanut Singh earrings, and they pair really well with other cooler colours, such as blue. Nike’s Coral Orange Dual Fusion X 2 Running Shoes carry a beautiful ombre effect while Needledust’s Dance At Dawn juttis will lend frolic to any attire.

Beauty

Coral is increasingly becoming a favourite with the beauty industry. Huda Beauty’s Coral Obsession offer nine different shades of the colour for you to choose from. Estee Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Defiant Coral has a luscious texture, while L’Oreal Paris’ Color Riche A L’Huile Nail Paint in Coral Trianon has just the brightness that winter needs. Closer to home, Nykaa launched an extension of their Matte to Last liquid lipstick range which includes a glowing shade traditionally christened Urja.

Stationery

One of the most adorable finds of this season is Nappa Dori’s macaron shaped measuring-tape. Crafted in leather, this little bundle stretches upto two metres. From Rubberband comes this notebook with a Nathalie Du Pasquier postmodernist illustration in a riot of shades based on coral. HER by Avinash Jai Singh for the Kulture Shop abstractly portrays a face, dissipating into a navy blue background, reminiscent of the idea that as we enter another new year, let’s not forget to take an introspective break.