Fashion

26 Hottest Looks From The Oscars 2017

Classic black gowns made a bold comeback this season!

The 89th Academy Awards has already gone down in history as the first year where an Oscar was wrongly awarded, in the ‘Best Picture’ category, no less. But there were a host of moments that drove away the sleep from our languid eyes 6 a.m this morning. Right from Meryl Streep receiving a standing ovation even before the first award was even announced, to host Jimmy Kimmel commanding cookies and donuts to fall from the sky, the night was a memorable one. However, it would be rather incomplete if we didn’t round up a list of our favourite red carpet ensembles with some of them incorporating a symbol of protest like most award shows have seen this year.