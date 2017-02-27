Fashion
26 Hottest Looks From The Oscars 2017
Compiled by Sadaf Shaikh
The 89th Academy Awards has already gone down in history as the first year where an Oscar was wrongly awarded, in the ‘Best Picture’ category, no less. But there were a host of moments that drove away the sleep from our languid eyes 6 a.m this morning. Right from Meryl Streep receiving a standing ovation even before the first award was even announced, to host Jimmy Kimmel commanding cookies and donuts to fall from the sky, the night was a memorable one. However, it would be rather incomplete if we didn’t round up a list of our favourite red carpet ensembles with some of them incorporating a symbol of protest like most award shows have seen this year.
Emma Stone took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in La La Land in a luminous embellished gown from Givenchy.
Taraji P. Henson showed up in a midnight blue gown by Alberta Ferretti that hugged her curvaceous frame.
Charlize Theron dazzled on the red carpet in a resplendent Dior gown accessorised with statement earrings from Chopard.
Emma Roberts wore a delicate tiered gown that was well-suited to her petite frame from vintage Armani Privé.
Chrissy Teigen was a vision in white as she sashayed down the red carpet in Zuhair Murad.
Meanwhile husband John Legend was his dapper best in a crisp tuxedo with a black satin bow tie.
Alicia Vikander channeled her inner dark princess in this black ruffled gown with embroidered roses from Louis Vuitton.
Brie Larson paid homage to a modern-day Maleficent in an Oscar de la Renta gown with a plunging neckline.
Dakota Johnson wore a champagne satin gown from Gucci cinched with a dramatic cascading bow at the waist.
Dev Patel looked debonair in a monochrome tuxedo from Burberry juxtaposed with an adorably goofy smile.
Priyanka Chopra went full futuristic in a strapless ivory gown from Ralph & Russo with a structured, square-shaped corset that accentuated her curves.
Viola Davis turned up the heat in a red, off-the-shoulder Armani Privé gown that bared her athletic shoulders.
Scarlett Johansson looked like she had stepped right off the pages of a fairytale in a floor-sweeping Alaïa gown with a sheer skirt and a statement belt.
Ryan Gosling aimed straight for our hearts (and won) in a Gucci DIY Made to Order tuxedo with a black velvet bow tie.
Kirsten Dunst took a detour from her usually edgy red carpet style by opting for a classy, dramatically-shaped Dior gown.
Olivia Culpo wore a fringed silver gown from Marchesa which was inspired by the element of water for Water.org's 'Buy a lady a drink' campaign.
In an ode to Karl Lagerfeld, Pharrell wore a black suit from Chanel accessorised with a diamond brooch and multiple layers of black pearl necklaces.
Nicole Kidman kept it classy in a nude embellished gown from Armani Privé.
Mahershala Ali took home the award for 'Best Supporting Actor' for his role in Moonlight in a sharp all-black tuxedo from Ermenegildo Zegna offset with a checkered pocket square.
Karlie Kloss rocked a white floor-length gown by Stella McCartney with a chic, built-in cape. She also added a blue ribbon next to her waist to protest against Donald Trump's travel ban.
Jeremy Renner looked sharp as her traded his Avengers' Hawkeye costume for a Hugo Boss tuxedo.
Janelle Monae's Elie Saab gown featured everything from layers of tulle and beads to sequins and crystals with a strategically designed sheer bodice. She added a bejeweled hairband to complete the look.
Casey Affleck went for a rugged look with his coarse beard and long hair contrasted with his Louis Vuitton tuxedo as he took home the award for 'Best Actor' for his role in Manchester by the Sea.
Halle Berry wore a champagne one-shouldered dress from Atelier Versace with black sequin and fringe details with a bracelet from Forevermark.
Felicity Jones turned up in a stunning full-skirted gown from Dior that was equal parts bridal, ballerina and princess.
Andrew Garfield was dressed to the nines in a sharp tuxedo from Tom Ford.