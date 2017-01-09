Fashion
21 Hottest Looks From the Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet
Compiled by Tanisha Choudhury
At the first awards night of the season, these are the stars that caught our attention with their red carpet style statements.
(Click on any image to view in larger gallery and see our notes.)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively walked the red carpet in a gorgeous Atelier Versace gown with her equally stunning husband Ryan Reynolds as arm candy.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone won big at the Globes in a pale pink Maison Valentino gown that was as dreamy and starry as her movie, 'La La Land'.
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood looked better than most men on the red carpet in a swoon-worthy Altuzarra suit and side-swept bob.
Nicole Kidman continued making bold choices on the red carpet. As always, her gamble paid off as she looked stunning and fierce in an Alexander McQueen gown.
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez shimmered in a beaded and fringed Naeem Khan dress.
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow gown, with a flowing train that was apparently carried down the red-carpet by her co-star and best friend, Sophie Turner.
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner looked sultry in a Louis Vuitton dress with peek-a-boo cut-outs and sheer panels. She paired the dress with classic diamonds studs by Forevermark.
Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld went for a prettier look than usual in a frothy and flowing lilac Vera Wang gown and Forevermark diamonds. We love the modern-day princess vibe.
Riley Keough
Riley Keough smouldered in her optical illusion of a Chanel dress paired with a bold red lip.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel looked ravishing in a halter Elie Saab Couture gown with a plunging neckline and intricate 3D embellishments at the hip.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain looked charming in a powder blue embellished Prada gown.
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig channeled a grown-up pixie girl with her stylish bob and white lace Reem Acra dress.
Michelle Williams
Michele Williams looked like a stylish country-girl in a Louis Vuitton gown and black bow choker.
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown looked cute as a button in a shimmery Jenny Packham dress and rosy lips.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman took her pregnancy style to next level in a classy yellow Prada gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra dazzled on the red-carpet in a gold Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging neckline. She turned on the bling by adding diamond jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz to her look.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon looked elegant and classy in a pastel yellow Versace dress worn with jewellery from Tiffany & Co..
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga looked like a space-goddess in her futuristic shiny silver Louis Vuitton dress. The understated beauty look only added to the sophistication.
Sienna Miller
She perfectly rocked the laidback-chic look on the red carpet in her pristine white Michael Kors Collection gown with cut-outs. The diamonds and pearls from Tiffany & Co. brought the glam factor.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis looked radiant in a canary yellow Michael Kors Collection gown and Harry Winston jewels.
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana radiated happiness in a bright and cheery Gucci gown that was blush pink and scarlet with asymmetrical and tiered ruffles.