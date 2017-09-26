Luxury & Brands

11 Bejewelled Timepieces That Will Up The Oomph This Festive Season

From subtle trimmings to extravagant dials, these sparkling wrist adornments are infused with just the right fix of glamour

Bvlgari

In the Serpenti Incantati High Jewellery timepieces, not only is the brand’s iconic reptilian motif wrapped around the dial for the first time, but the serpent’s body also goes all the way around the wrist — a testament to the flexibility and movement that is representative of this path-breaking collection. The case and bracelet sparkle with the force of brilliant-cut and snow-set diamonds and the pink-gold model’s baguette-cut rubellites and single statement rubellite create a striking contrast.

Piaget

The epitome of old-world glamour, the High Jewellery Gold Lacework Cuff watch combines the intricate patterns created by a lost craft with prong-set marquise-cut or brilliant-cut diamonds. The 18-carat pink-gold version with a white opal dial — a one-of-a-kind piece — is set with 382 brilliant-cut diamonds and 30 marquise-cut diamonds that create a luminous cascade and enhance the engraved motifs.

De Grisogono

Bold and graceful at the same time, the Eccentrica is inspired by the Latin word ‘eccentricus’, meaning ‘out of the centre’. Available in white or red gold, it is set with 660 brilliant-cut diamonds and features an asymmetric case band around a circular bezel that comprises a series of nesting circles. The numerals are huddled together, and a galuchat strap echoes the shape of the sparkling stones.

Chanel

The Mademoiselle Privé Décor Aubazine is part of a rich collection that celebrates the symbols which left a lasting impression on Gabrielle Chanel. Fully paved with diamonds and accented by black rhodium-plated white gold, it features a dial inspired by the stained-glass windows of the abbey at Aubazine, a village in France where the designer spent part of her childhood. Completing the look is a black satin strap and an 18-carat white-gold buckle set with 80 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Fendi

A statement piece in every sense of the term, the My Way Topazes Special Edition presents a stylish amalgam of arch-cut topazes and diamonds, in four colours. A green or blue mother-of-pearl dial is framed by a diamond ring, silver-coloured studs and three diamond hour markers. A tone-on-tone removable Arctic fox fur collar accompanies the matching calfskin leather strap.

Harry Winston

An exquisite objet d’art crafted in white gold and embellished with aventurine and diamonds, the Emerald Time exudes the elegance of the art deco period when the brand was founded. Boasting a total of 223 brilliant-cut, 235 baguette-cut and one emerald-cut diamond, the clock is also equipped with a pivoting mechanism which allows it to show the time and date on one side, and a mirror on the other.

Van Cleef & Arpels

Two Sri Lankan blue sapphires weighing a total of 27.34 carats on the Heure Marine make a vibrant first impression and are complemented by two rows of the same gemstone along the curves of the bracelet. On pressing an emerald cabochon, a diamond lid lifts up to reveal a mother-of-pearl dial, encircled by even more round, pear-shaped and baguette-cut diamonds.

Rolex

An array of hues adorns the bright bezel of the Yacht-Master 40. The case is made of the brand’s special alloy, Everose gold, with a rich glossy black dial and a black Oysterflex rubber strap providing contrast. Still, the rotating bezel is what evidently steals the show — set with 32 sapphires, eight tsavorites, and one diamond.

Cartier

The Panthère Joueuse flaunts a sculpted depiction of a panther cub — set with diamonds, two emerald eyes and accented with black lacquer — chasing a ball, represented by a single diamond that marks the hours. The white-gold case, crown, lugs and buckle are also set with diamonds, beautifully offset by an alligator leather strap.

Audemars Piguet

The third and final design in a trilogy of one-of-a-kind haute joaillerie timepieces, the Diamond Outrage is a cuff watch of rare, explosive style. Its distinguishing spikes of varying sizes are created using the snow-setting technique, where diamonds are set so close together that the white-gold frame is rendered almost invisible, creating a mesmerising effect.

Jaeger-Lecoultre

Characterised by diamond-cloaked ivy leaves, the dazzle of the Hybris Artistica Mystérieuse will undoubtedly turn heads on any occasion. Its white-gold case is encrusted with snow-set diamonds while its mother-of-pearl dial features subtle leitmotif-like engravings as well as an embedded sapphire or ruby.