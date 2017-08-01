  • July 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 07
Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

Beauty
August 01, 2017

11 Beauty Products To Drive The Monsoon Blues Away From Your Skin

Photograph by Prateek Patel. Realisation by Swati Sinha and Gouri Katdare

Take cover from the grey skies and pamper your skin with these essentials….

1.    Faces Ultime Pro Gel Eyeliner
2.    Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum
3.    MAC Fruity Juicy Lipglass
4.    L’Occitane Arlésienne Beauty Milk
5.    OPI Nail Lacquer, Rosy Future
6.    Avène Eau Thermale Very High Protection Sun Cream SPF50+
7.    Colorbar Feel The Rain Duo Affair Blusher
8.    L’Oréal Paris Pure Clay Mask
9.    Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick, Vibrant Violet
10.   Dr. Sheth’s Basic Brightening Daily Cleanser
11.    Yves Rocher Organic Lavender Nourishing Foot Cream

