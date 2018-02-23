  • February 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 02
Pomp
February 23, 2018

Between The Pages

Overheard: “Seeing my name on the cover of a book is on my bucket list too.”

All roads led to the Jade Garden at Nehru Centre in the financial capital, for the unveiling of grooming expert Rukshana Eisa’s debut book, The Golden Code. The author’s friends Rahul Khanna and Shweta Bachchan Nanda launched the title as her well-wishers and invitees looked on with pride, clutching onto their personal copies.

