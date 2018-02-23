Pomp

Between The Pages

Overheard: “Seeing my name on the cover of a book is on my bucket list too.”

All roads led to the Jade Garden at Nehru Centre in the financial capital, for the unveiling of grooming expert Rukshana Eisa’s debut book, The Golden Code. The author’s friends Rahul Khanna and Shweta Bachchan Nanda launched the title as her well-wishers and invitees looked on with pride, clutching onto their personal copies.