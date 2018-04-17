  • April 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 04
Pomp
April 17, 2018

Thunder On The Turf

Overheard: “I couldn’t take my eyes off that steed — and his rider too.”

Mumbai’s elite spent a day outdoors at the second edition of the Millionaire Asia Polo Cup where a fashion show by Pria Kataria Puri made heads turn. And the gripping match between India and Argentina kept everyone at the edge of their seats at the event presented by Jeep in partnership with the Amateur Riders Club and The St. Regis Mumbai.

