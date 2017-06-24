Social Pauses

This hip nightclub is building an Inclusive experience for the differently-abled

For the first time in the country, Kitty Su at the Lalit will be hosting Inclov’s Social Spaces

When you ask couples where they first met, the answer is most likely a party or a night club. Which is why, for the very first time, the team at Inclov, an inclusive matchmaking app, have collaborated with Delhi’s hip nightclub, Kitty Su to host a nightlife experience for the differently-abled. “People with disability usually have restricted social lives. To bring about this systemic change and create an inclusive environment for people with disabilities, Inclov launched Social Spaces,” explains Shankar Srinivasan, co-founder at Inclov. This ever-growing start-up has had 20 meetups across India so far, impacting more than 10,000 people. However while keeping disabilities in mind and the challenges they face, we wonder if the nightlife scene can be made accessible to this community. “Kitty Su is the only night club that is 100 percent wheelchair friendly and provides an inclusive environment for everyone. And we have arranged for a differently-abled DJ.”

Where globally the fight for equal rights is gaining momentum, this tie-up is clearly a step forward in that direction. Keshav Suri, the executive director at The Lalit Group of Hotels, says “The paradox in people’s minds and lives these days can be daunting, especially if you are differently-abled. My vision with Kitty Su was to provide everyone a place, where people can be themselves, are not judged or do not feel intimidated.”