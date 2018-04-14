Pomp

Sparkling Nights

Overheard: “Good company and great wine…the night should never end!”

The wine glasses clinked at the relaxed soirees co-hosted by Jean-Charles Boisset and Kapil Sekhri. The unveiling of the luxury wine label J’Noon in India at the Hyatt Regency in the capital — and later at the Four Seasons in Mumbai — saw many an oenophile sipping leisurely on the limited-edition offerings.