Pomp

Italian Rhapsody

Overheard: “A slice of pizza would have been perfect with this wine.”

The stars shone at the well-attended evening hosted by Stefania Costanza, the consul general of Italy, and Salvatore Ianniello of Enit, India representative, Italian State Tourist Board, at JW Marriott Mumbai in Juhu. The inaugural Volare Awards were presented that night, feting the achievements of accomplished film personalities who have done their bit in promoting Indo-Italian ties.