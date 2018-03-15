  • March 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 03
Pomp
March 15, 2018

Six Decades Young!

The crème de la crème of society turned up to wish birthday girl, popular columnist Malavika Sangghvi for her landmark birthday!

The crème de la crème of society turned up in full force at The St. Regis Mumbai to wish birthday girl, popular columnist Malavika Sangghvi who was celebrating a landmark birthday. Her son and host Raaj Sanghvi ensured that the high-profile guests had a rocking time and invited the nimble-footed to hit the dance floor as the DJ belted out classics. ‘Glamorous black’ was the colour of the night that did not seem to end — and the guests were most reluctant to leave even as the sun peeped over the horizon! Overheard: “I could have danced all night!”

