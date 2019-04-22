Sanjay Garg Launches His Second Store In The Capital City
Pomp
April 22, 2019
Sanjay Garg Launches His Second Store In The Capital City
Raw Mango recently opened its doors to the brand’s fourth stand-alone store in the country. On the occasion friends and patrons tapped their feet to lively West-African and Latin music. The 25-foot arched doorway that ushered one down the cobblestone path to the boutique in the historic heart of New Delhi was one of the talking points of the evening.
Overheard: “I am all set for the social scene this season!”