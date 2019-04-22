  • March 2019
Pomp
April 22, 2019

Sanjay Garg Launches His Second Store In The Capital City

Raw Mango recently opened its doors to the brand’s fourth stand-alone store in the country. On the occasion friends and patrons tapped their feet to lively West-African and Latin music. The 25-foot arched doorway that ushered one down the cobblestone path to the boutique in the historic heart of New Delhi was one of the talking points of the evening.

Overheard: “I am all set for the social scene this season!”

