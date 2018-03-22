  • March 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 03
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Pomp
March 22, 2018

Picture Perfect

Overheard: “I am looking forward to this year’s new find for my farmhouse.”

Bonhomie permeated the air as New Delhi’s who’s who from the art and corporate worlds gathered at maverick designer Tahir Sultan’s gorgeous residence for a cocktail and dinner party. At the evening, hosted by Sultan and Gaurav Bhatia, managing director of Sotheby’s India, to celebrate the launch of India Art Fair, Verve got exclusive access to the abode, beautifully done up for the shenanigan with homemade flowers that adorned the corners of the house. The guests — comprising cultural cognoscenti like Rajan Anandan, Shalini Passi, Peter Ascoli and Rajeev Sethi, among others — walked around the space and stopped in their tracks to appreciate five specially curated installations that showcased experiential works by young contemporary Indian artists like Ayesha Singh, Ubik, Pushkar Thakur, Umed Singh Gill and Furqan that dealt with exploring kinetic movement, light sound texture and space. Of the event, Bhatia said, ‘Sotheby’s is passionate about engaging new audiences around the love of collecting, leveraging and experimenting with new platforms to grow the rich arts community in India. This unique approach to showcasing art is truly an experiential event where everything, including the food served, is innovative and enticing.’ And as the night reached its end, banter and conversations filled the air as the invitees wined and dined on delicious home-cooked food and intensely debated the many fascinating, thought-provoking works on display.

Tags: Aruna Sultan, Ayesha Singh, Cynthia Meera Frederick, Edward Gibbs, Featured, Furqan, Gaurav Bhatia, India Art Fair, New Delhi, Parties, Peter Ascoli, Pomp, Pushkar Thakur, Rajan Anandan, Rajeev Sethi, Shalini Passi, Sotheby's, Tahir Sultan, Ubik, Umed Singh Gill
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble