Pomp

Sartorial Shenanigan

Overheard: “That dress would go perfectly with my vintage emerald choker.”

The fashionable set turned up in full force for the opening preview of the flagship store of Sva by Sonam and Paras Modi in Mumbai’s art deco district. The style-conscious quickly compared notes about the latest looks of the season while sipping on refreshing coolers, even as they eyed the models who sashayed through the space in striking silhouettes.