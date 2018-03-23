  • March 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 03
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Pomp
March 23, 2018

Dressed To Impress

Overheard: “Desi designs are really the best.”

Fashion was the buzzword of the night as industry bigwigs gathered together for the opening ceremony of an international conference hosted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in New Delhi. After the lighting of the ‘tree of knowledge’, models strutted down the runway in ensembles by celebrated designers like Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Anavila Misra, Sanjay Garg and Suket Dhir.

Tags: Anavila Misra, Featured, Manish Arora, National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi, NIFT, Parties, Pomp, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Sanjay Garg, Suket Dhir
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble