Pomp
Dressed To Impress
Fashion was the buzzword of the night as industry bigwigs gathered together for the opening ceremony of an international conference hosted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in New Delhi. After the lighting of the ‘tree of knowledge’, models strutted down the runway in ensembles by celebrated designers like Manish Arora, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Anavila Misra, Sanjay Garg and Suket Dhir.
