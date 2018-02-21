  • February 2018
Pomp
February 21, 2018

Under The Stars

Overheard: “Nothing spells beauty like a sari!”

As Mumbai saw a dip in temperatures, guests went all out to celebrate the launch of Raw Mango’s new Midnight collection of botanically-inspired garments. Hosted by Sanjay Garg, Kiran Rao and Gayatri Rangachari-Shah, the sit-down dinner at Garg’s SoBo store was a grand affair, with food, fanfare and much laughter adding the perfect touch to the evening.

Tags: Anupama Chopra, Anushka Manchanda, Cecilia Morelli Parikh, Featured, Gayatri Rangachari-Shah, Hema Shroff-Patel, Kiran Rao, Lisa Ray, Mini Mathur, Mumbai, Nimish Shah, Parties, Prarthna Singh, Prerna Malhotra, Priyanka Bose, Raw Mango, Sanjay Garg
