Pomp

Under The Stars

Overheard: “Nothing spells beauty like a sari!”

As Mumbai saw a dip in temperatures, guests went all out to celebrate the launch of Raw Mango’s new Midnight collection of botanically-inspired garments. Hosted by Sanjay Garg, Kiran Rao and Gayatri Rangachari-Shah, the sit-down dinner at Garg’s SoBo store was a grand affair, with food, fanfare and much laughter adding the perfect touch to the evening.