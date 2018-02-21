Pomp
Under The Stars
As Mumbai saw a dip in temperatures, guests went all out to celebrate the launch of Raw Mango’s new Midnight collection of botanically-inspired garments. Hosted by Sanjay Garg, Kiran Rao and Gayatri Rangachari-Shah, the sit-down dinner at Garg’s SoBo store was a grand affair, with food, fanfare and much laughter adding the perfect touch to the evening.
