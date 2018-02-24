  • February 2018
Pomp
February 24, 2018

Beauty And Baubles

Overheard: “Wine and shiny jewels are my two greatest weaknesses!”

Jewellery designer Shaheen Abbas launched her new label Flower Child at Cottons & Satins, the Mumbai-based decor store. Guests walked around with their flutes of wine, as they tried on statement pieces from the brand’s maiden collection Oro Crudo and satiated their appetites with canapés from Silver Spoon.

