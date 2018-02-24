Pomp
Beauty And Baubles
Jewellery designer Shaheen Abbas launched her new label Flower Child at Cottons & Satins, the Mumbai-based decor store. Guests walked around with their flutes of wine, as they tried on statement pieces from the brand’s maiden collection Oro Crudo and satiated their appetites with canapés from Silver Spoon.
