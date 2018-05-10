  • April 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 04
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Pomp
May 10, 2018

Italian Rendezvous

Overheard: “I know where all of my next paycheck is going!”

A preview, the first of its kind, was hosted by Italian Luxury house, La Perla at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. On display were separates from the brand’s SS’18 collection.While Sapna Shehrawat – CEO La Perla India and Nisha Jhangiani played hosts to perfection, seen at the do were Shaheen Abbas, Payal Singhal, Aparna Badlani and Natasha Chib.

Overheard: “I know where all of my next paycheck is going!”

Tags: Aparna Badlani, Events, Featured, La Perla, Lingerie, Mumbai, Natacha Chib, Payal Singhal, Pomp, Sapna Shehrawat, Shaheen Abbas, The Taj Mahal Palace
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble