Pomp

Italian Rendezvous

Overheard: “I know where all of my next paycheck is going!”

A preview, the first of its kind, was hosted by Italian Luxury house, La Perla at The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. On display were separates from the brand’s SS’18 collection.While Sapna Shehrawat – CEO La Perla India and Nisha Jhangiani played hosts to perfection, seen at the do were Shaheen Abbas, Payal Singhal, Aparna Badlani and Natasha Chib.

