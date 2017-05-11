  • May 2017
  • Volume 26
  • '17 Issue 05
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Line Up
May 11, 2017

High (Tea) On Design

Text by Amishi Parekh

Verve celebrates the launch of its first-ever design-themed issue

On a balmy Thursday evening, guests joined Verve at a secluded urban oasis in Byculla, Mumbai to unveil its first-ever design-themed issue, titled The Indian Design Phenomenon.

Our May cover person, architect Smita Khanna was stunning in red, accompanied by Note-D partner Hemant Purohit looking every bit the dapper gentleman. Ace architect and guest contributor Rooshad Shroff dropped in for the occasion, as did jewellery designer Jamini Ahluwalia, Bhau Daji Lad Museum director Tasneem Zakaria Mehta, Consul General of Sri Lanka Saroja Sirisena and thespian Raell Padamsee, among others.

A heady scent of fresh mogra filled the air, and over a delectable high tea spread created by Flamboyanté, guests milled around the open, leafy courtyard admiring the property and its thoughtful details. While perusing our carefully curated issue, they could also experience home ware brand No-Mad 97% India’s range of furniture, home accents, cushions and textiles, which added a generous dose of ‘pop’ to the ground floor area. Meanwhile upstairs, another home-grown Indian label, Nicobar showed off its latest capsule collection of wispy summer separates, Heart to Heart, in an intimate boudoir-like setting.

While design in a distinctly Indian context was the flavour of the day, Flamboyanté’s masala chai, refreshing mint and lime coolers, delicious crusty mustard chicken and crispy fiama pizzas kept the conversations flowing. The space, designed by legendary architect Bijoy Jain, set the stage for an evening that celebrated the country’s creativity and ingenuity.

Tags: Bijoy Jain, Celebrating Indian Design, Featured, Hemant Purohit, Nicobar, No-mad 97% India, Online Exclusive, Smita Khanna
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble
Recommended reading from VERVE:
bombay underground, exhibition, chatterjee and lal, about zines
Understanding Zine Culture With Bombay Underground

Chitrashala at the Bundi Palace, Bundi, Rajasthan
Find Bliss In Rajasthan’s Hidden Gem Of Bundi

Sketch of Shaniwarwada for Bajirao Mastani, Bollywood Production, Indian Cinema
What Went Into The Making Of These Iconic Movie Sets?

Close