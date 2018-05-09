Pomp

Fit And Fab

Overheard: “Can’t wait to transform into a Victoria’s Secret model!”

All the city’s fitness conscious came together to celebrate the launch of New York based workout studio Physique 57 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Brought to the country by Mallika Tarkas Parekh, the event was graced by the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Falguni Nayar, Gauri Devidayal, Cecilia Morelli, Julie Leymarie, Shaana Levy Bahl and Adarsh Jatia.

Overheard: “Can’t wait to transform into a Victoria’s Secret model!”