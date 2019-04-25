Pomp

Dressed In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Creations, Bollywood Stars Walked The Ramp To Raise Funds

The star-studded night saw Sonam K Ahuja, Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda flaunt lavishly detailed ensembles from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s collection, Inheritance, all for a noble cause.

The fashion show commemorated 50 years of The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). The duo’s designs paid tribute to India’s textiles and embroidery legacy, and their showing was followed by a show by Shaina NC. The event – a joint initiative by Fevicol and CPAA – was to raise funds for cancer survivors.

Overheard: “This is one costume drama that has its heart in the right place.”