Pomp
Dressed In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Creations, Bollywood Stars Walked The Ramp To Raise Funds
The fashion show commemorated 50 years of The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA). The duo’s designs paid tribute to India’s textiles and embroidery legacy, and their showing was followed by a show by Shaina NC. The event – a joint initiative by Fevicol and CPAA – was to raise funds for cancer survivors.
Overheard: “This is one costume drama that has its heart in the right place.”
Related posts from Verve:
Love Our Site?
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE TO A DIGITAL COPY WITH MAGZTER