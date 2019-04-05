  • March 2019
  • Volume 27
  • '19 Issue 02
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
  • Home
  • Events
  • Champagne And Conversations At Pallavi Jaikishan’s Sea-Facing Abode In Mumbai
Pomp
April 05, 2019

Champagne And Conversations At Pallavi Jaikishan’s Sea-Facing Abode In Mumbai

Time seemed to have stood still when, one Friday evening, women from over four different generations mingled with each other at hostess Pallavi Jaikishan’s home in South Mumbai.

As the conversation swirled as effortlessly as the bubbly in the flutes, delectable platters of Lebanese Mezze were served, accompanied by asparagus and cream cheese samosas and a fresh Burrata station with smoked bell pepper jam and dried orange slices.

Overheard: “Who cares for calories on an evening like this!”

Tags: Event, Events, Online Exclusive, Pallavi Jaikishan, Pomp
Share on:
Tweet
Share
Pin

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending