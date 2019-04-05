Pomp
Champagne And Conversations At Pallavi Jaikishan’s Sea-Facing Abode In Mumbai
As the conversation swirled as effortlessly as the bubbly in the flutes, delectable platters of Lebanese Mezze were served, accompanied by asparagus and cream cheese samosas and a fresh Burrata station with smoked bell pepper jam and dried orange slices.
Overheard: “Who cares for calories on an evening like this!”
Related posts from Verve:
Love Our Site?
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
us on Facebook to stay updated with the latest trends
Subscribe
SUBSCRIBE TO A DIGITAL COPY WITH MAGZTER