Pomp

Champagne And Conversations At Pallavi Jaikishan’s Sea-Facing Abode In Mumbai

Time seemed to have stood still when, one Friday evening, women from over four different generations mingled with each other at hostess Pallavi Jaikishan’s home in South Mumbai.

As the conversation swirled as effortlessly as the bubbly in the flutes, delectable platters of Lebanese Mezze were served, accompanied by asparagus and cream cheese samosas and a fresh Burrata station with smoked bell pepper jam and dried orange slices.

Overheard: “Who cares for calories on an evening like this!”