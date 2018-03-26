Pomp
To Lanka, With Love
The national anthems of India and Sri Lanka were played under the starlit sky at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai on a pleasant evening. At the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Independence Day of the island nation, guests proclaimed their love for Sri Lanka, as consul general Saroja Sirisena, in her last few weeks here, played perfect host.
