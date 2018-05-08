  • April 2018
  • Volume 27
  • '18 Issue 04
Verve Magazine Verve Magazine
The Spirit of Today's Woman
India's premier luxury lifestyle women's magazine

BROWSE MENU
Pomp
May 08, 2018

Back To The Beginning

Overheard: “How wonderful these would look on the walls of my living room!”

On a recent Friday evening, the crème de la crème of the city came together to celebrate a photo exhibition in association with Palladium. Together with ace lensman Palash Bose, SodaBottleOpenerWala presented the first edition of the series Bombay Old Fashioned.

Overheard: “How wonderful these would look on the walls of my living room!”

Tags: Bombay Old Fashioned, Featured, Online Exclusive, Palash Bose, Palladium, Photo Exhibition, SodaBottleOpenerWala
Share on:
Share
Pin
Stumble

Related posts from Verve:

Leave a Reply

Verve Trending

Tweet
Share
Pin
Stumble